Cornell 34, Colgate 20

Game Details: Thursday, October 14th, Hamilton, N.Y., 6 PM and Saturday, October 16th, Syracuse, N.Y., 4 PM. Syracuse will play #3 Colgate in its final home-and-home series before the College Hockey America (CHA) schedule begins. The Orange will play at Colgate on Thursday, October 14th (6 PM) and then return to Tennity Ice Pavilion to host the Raiders on Saturday, October 16th at 4 pm. Admission to Orange ice hockey home games is free. All fans attending games must adhere to Syracuse University's COVID-19 policy, which can be found here.
Comments / 0