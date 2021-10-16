CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornell 34, Colgate 20

COR_Wang 18 run (Lees kick), 14:56. COR_Raymond III 24 pass from Kenney (Lees kick), 02:35. COR_Thut 82 interception return (pass failed), 09:41. RUSHING_Colgate, Ma. Hurleman 10-40, Mi. Brescia 10-35, Et. West 1-6, Ha. Kirk 1-2,...

The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Was Stunned By 1 Result On Saturday

Few national pundits have been as critical of Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers than Kirk Herbstreit. He had no problem eating crow on Saturday afternoon, though. LSU had been the talk of the college football world for all the wrong reasons heading into Saturday’s SEC clash against No. 20 Florida. Ed Orgeron was presumably on the hot seat and the Tigers were down plenty of starters because of injuries.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Watch: Ugly Fight Breaks Out At College Football Stadium

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
OXFORD, MS
NJ.com

AP Top 25 ballot breakdown: Illinois-Penn State OT debacle must lead to rule change

Let’s be clear: Penn State has nothing to complain about on Sunday morning. When you are the nation’s No. 7-ranked team and you are playing at home, after an open date, against a 2-5 team whose coach just lobbed a stink bomb into his own locker room, the onus to win is on you. So no tears for the Nittany Lions and Saturday’s 20-18 loss to Illinois after a history-making ninth overtime period.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Georgia does not want Alabama in SEC Championship Game, says David Pollack

Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
ALABAMA STATE
Maize n Brew

Opening Vegas odds released for Michigan/Michigan State showdown

The Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans have been on a collision course all season long to meet up in East Lansing and both be undefeated on Halloween weekend. After Michigan’s beatdown of Northwestern on Saturday, and Michigan State’s nail-biting victory against Indiana last weekend, that vision became a reality.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

One Of The Area’s Top High School Football Prospects Chose To Stay At Perry High

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Perry High’s Tyreese Fearbry certainly passes the eye test. At 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, he literally stands out on a football field, especially in the City League. Unlike other top players, Fearbry chose to stay at Perry instead of transferring to a bigger program in the WPIAL. “I’m not one of those kids that wants to go to a big school,” Fearbry said. “They may have some great football players there but they get all the recognition because of the school.” During his junior year, Fearbry added about 25 pounds onto a previously lanky frame and that weight gain drew...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cuse.com

#7 Orange Blank Colgate 3-0

No. 7 Syracuse earned its seventh shutout of the season, a 3-0 win over central New York foe Colgate, on Sunday afternoon at J.S. Coyne Stadium. The Orange improve to 10-2 overall and 6-1 at home this season. Syracuse next plays on Saturday, Oct. 16 when it travels to No. 22 Duke (5-8, 0-4 ACC).
SYRACUSE, NY
BuckeyesNow

Upon Further Review: Ohio State's Blowout of Indiana Signals Warning Shot to College Football

I don't really care about the perceived level of competition the last few weeks. That argument holds water when you win one game, maybe two against lesser teams. But four straight games of 50 points-or-more, five straight games without allowing a rushing touchdown, leading the country in scoring, yards per game and yards per play and doing it with a redshirt freshman quarterback who's only started six games in his career is absolutely insane.
INDIANA STATE
bucknellbison.com

Volleyball Falls 3-0 at Home to First-Place Colgate

LEWISBURG, Pa. – Bucknell volleyball closed out its four-match homestand on Sunday, falling 3-0 to first-place Colgate at Davis Gym. The Bison moved to 5-12 (1-7 PL) with the loss, rounding out the first half of the Patriot League schedule. Colgate (10-7, 7-1 PL) hit .315 for the match and had three players post hitting percentages of .500 or better.
SPORTS
lehighsports.com

Lehigh Looks to Bounce Back Wednesday Night vs. Colgate

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Lehigh women's soccer team will look to bounce back from consecutive defeats when it returns home to host Colgate on Wednesday in a critical Patriot League showdown. Opening kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN+. The Mountain Hawks and Raiders are currently in a four-way tie for fifth place at 2-2-1, seven points, with four league contests remaining.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
thedp.com

Field hockey emerges victorious in thriller vs. Cornell

That is how it must have felt for the Penn field hockey team during their game against Cornell on Saturday. In a game that needed an overtime for a winner to be decided, the Quakers were able to walk away with a gritty win by a score of 2-1 to defeat the Big Red (6-4, 2-1 Ivy). Penn (4-6, 1-2 Ivy) was able to secure their first Ivy League win of the season.
SPORTS
MyChamplainValley.com

Colgate women’s hockey sweeps Vermont

The Raiders looked every bit worth of their No. 4 ranking in Sunday’s non-conference outing. UVM found the back of the net in the weekend finale against Colgate, but the Raiders came away wih the two-game sweep behind a 5-1 win over the Catamounts. Colgate junior forward Danielle Serdachny jumped off the stat sheet with […]
VERMONT STATE
thedp.com

Volleyball struggles at Cornell in 3-0 loss

On Saturday night in Ithaca, N.Y., Penn volleyball closed out its New York Ivy road trip with a tough loss against Cornell in straight sets. After turning around their losing streak with key victories against Dartmouth and Columbia, the Quakers (5-9, 2-3 Ivy) handed Cornell (5-8, 1-4 Ivy) their first Ivy League victory of the season.
SPORTS
cuse.com

Orange Set for Series Against #3 Colgate

Game Details: Thursday, October 14th, Hamilton, N.Y., 6 PM and Saturday, October 16th, Syracuse, N.Y., 4 PM. Syracuse will play #3 Colgate in its final home-and-home series before the College Hockey America (CHA) schedule begins. The Orange will play at Colgate on Thursday, October 14th (6 PM) and then return to Tennity Ice Pavilion to host the Raiders on Saturday, October 16th at 4 pm. Admission to Orange ice hockey home games is free. All fans attending games must adhere to Syracuse University's COVID-19 policy, which can be found here.
SYRACUSE, NY

