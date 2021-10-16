CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Pleasant weather this weekend

By Monica Cortez
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA high pressure system takes over the area this weekend, producing clear skies and calm winds. Afternoon highs are expected to...

The Baltimore Sun

Maryland weather: Rainy week ahead, high temperatures to stick in the 60s and 70s, forecasters say

The Baltimore area should brace for a few rounds of rain this week, forecasters said, with storms beginning Monday night. Much of the day Monday is poised to be “rather pleasant,” according to a forecast from the National Weather Service, with temperatures in the 70s despite cloudy conditions. But by the evening, an approaching cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms, which could stick ...
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Sunshine, Milder Temps And Rain Before Pleasant Halloween Weekend

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The sun, milder temperatures and rainfall will all make a return this week. WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says most of Minnesota will be near or below freezing overnight Monday, with the Twin Cities around 37 degrees. Rain will continue to fall along the I-90 corridor before tapering off before midnight. The metro’s high Monday will be in the mid-50s, with much of northern Minnesota in the high-40s. The sun will shine for much of Monday and Tuesday, before a storm system creeps in from the northwest corner of the state beginning around midnight Wednesday. (credit: CBS) Most of the state will get rain, with Wednesday morning’s commute in the metro shaping up to be a soggy one. The most widespread rainfall will occur between lunchtime and dinnertime. The system — which is not expected to bring severe weather — will linger until early Thursday morning, leaving many areas with about an inch or more of precipitation. Friday will be breezy and mild, ushering in a dry, pleasant and mostly-sunny Halloween weekend.
WJCL

Pleasant weather in the forecast

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The morning started out with rain, but the afternoon will be dry. There will be slow clearing throughout the afternoon with partly sunny after 2 pm. Highs are going to be a warmer than average with most areas in the lower-80s and upper-70s at the beach. High-pressure...
