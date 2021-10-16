Deadly St. Paul Bar Shooting Impacts Surrounding Businesses

(St. Paul, MN) -- State officials are speaking out following the mass shooting at a St. Paul bar. On Sunday, Governor Tim Walz called the incident at Seventh Street Truck Park that left one woman dead and 14 people injured, "horrific." Governor Walz then pledged to work with St. Paul police to investigate the shooting. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter also shared his thoughts on the incident, noting that he is "devastated" by Saturday's shooting. State Senator Paul Gazelka also posted a video to Twitter, calling for more police presence in the Twin Cities.
