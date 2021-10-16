CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Paul, MN

Deadly St. Paul Bar Shooting Impacts Surrounding Businesses

cbslocal.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBars on Seventh Street in St. Paul are...

minnesota.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Pioneer Press

Bail set at $10 million for 2 men charged in deadly St. Paul bar shootout

Bail has been set at $10 million apiece for two men charged in the shoutout at a St. Paul bar that left one woman dead and 14 people wounded over the weekend. Terry Lorenzo Brown Jr., 33, of St. Paul, who is charged with one count of second-degree murder and 11 counts of intentional attempted murder in the second degree, made his first appearance in court on Wednesday morning.
SAINT PAUL, MN
krrw.com

Woman Killed, Over A Dozen Hurt In St. Paul Bar Shooting

(St. Paul, MN) — A woman’s dead and over a dozen people are hurt after a shooting at a Saint Paul bar. Police say they were called to Seventh Street Truck Park on 7th Street West just after midnight Sunday morning where they found shooting victims inside and outside the bar. Police say Marquisha Wiley died in the shooting and over a dozen people were taken to the hospital with injuries. Three people are in custody and police say more arrests could be made in the future.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Terry Brown, Charged In Deadly St. Paul Bar Shootings, Was Barred From Possessing A Gun, Documents Show

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Documents shed more light on one of the two men who have been charged in last weekend’s deadly bar shooting in St. Paul. Prosecutors have charged 33-year-old Terry Brown with murder for allegedly shooting and killing 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley early Sunday morning at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar in downtown St. Paul, near Xcel Energy Center. He’s also charged with several counts of attempted murder. Fifteen people were shot in the melee. Court records show Brown should never have had a gun. He was convicted in 2018 of violating a no-contact order. That is a felony, and he is...
SAINT PAUL, MN
cbslocal.com

3 Men Arrested After ‘Hellish’ Mass Shooting At St. Paul Bar Leaves 1 Dead, 14 Injured

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is dead, 14 people are injured and three men are in custody after a mass shooting early Sunday morning near downtown St. Paul. Dozens of gunshots erupted just after midnight at the Seventh Street Truck Park, just down the block from Xcel Energy Center. Police said multiple 911 callers “frantically begged for help” moments after the attack.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
hot967.fm

Top analyst: Democrats in tough political spot after St. Paul mass shooting

Hamline University political analyst says Minnesota Democrats are in a tough spot — with a mass shooting in Saint Paul just weeks before city elections in Minneapolis including a ballot question on reorganizing the police department. Schultz says a recent poll demonstrates the political dilemma — that the racial split over policing seems to be opposite of what many people would expect:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Arrests Made In St Paul Bar Shooting

St Paul (KROC AM News) - Three men have been arrested in connection to a bar shooting in St Paul that happened early Sunday. The St Paul Police Dept. says the three are currently in the hospital “being treated for injuries suffered during the incident.”. A total of 15 people...
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Wild#Mass Shooting#Wild Game
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

State Officials React to St. Paul Bar Shooting

(St. Paul, MN) -- State officials are speaking out following the mass shooting at a St. Paul bar. On Sunday, Governor Tim Walz called the incident at Seventh Street Truck Park that left one woman dead and 14 people injured, "horrific." Governor Walz then pledged to work with St. Paul police to investigate the shooting. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter also shared his thoughts on the incident, noting that he is "devastated" by Saturday's shooting. State Senator Paul Gazelka also posted a video to Twitter, calling for more police presence in the Twin Cities.
SAINT PAUL, MN
arcamax.com

2 charged in connection with mass shooting at St. Paul bar

MINNEAPOLIS — Two men are facing numerous charges in connection with a shooting at a St. Paul bar early Sunday that left one person dead and a dozen injured. The Ramsey County Attorney's Office on Monday charged Devondre Trevon Phillips, 29, with 12 counts of attempted second-degree murder, and Terry Lorenzo Brown, 33, with one count of intentional second-degree murder and 11 counts of attempted second-degree murder.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Pioneer Press

2 men charged in weekend shooting at St. Paul bar that killed 1, injured 14

Two men in a private dispute — one accusing the other of abusing his female relative — shot multiple times at each other in a crowded St. Paul bar early Sunday, according to criminal charges. Both men were injured, a woman was killed and 12 others were hurt in the cross fire during the city’s worst mass shooting in recent memory.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

Victim in bar shooting identified as St. Paul woman, 27

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Authorities have released the name of a 27-year-old woman who was killed in a weekend shootout at a busy St. Paul bar. Police say Marquisha Wiley was killed early Sunday when gunfire broke out at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar. Fourteen other people, including three...
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy