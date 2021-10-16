Deadly St. Paul Bar Shooting Impacts Surrounding Businesses

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Documents shed more light on one of the two men who have been charged in last weekend’s deadly bar shooting in St. Paul. Prosecutors have charged 33-year-old Terry Brown with murder for allegedly shooting and killing 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley early Sunday morning at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar in downtown St. Paul, near Xcel Energy Center. He’s also charged with several counts of attempted murder. Fifteen people were shot in the melee. Court records show Brown should never have had a gun. He was convicted in 2018 of violating a no-contact order. That is a felony, and he is...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO