Conrad Hawkins is about to navigate something messier than any Chastain Park surgery: dating after the loss of his wife. At the end of The Resident‘s Oct. 19 episode, the Fox drama — spoiler alert for those not caught up yet! — leapt a little more than three years into the future, thus bypassing the darkest period of Conrad’s grief over his late wife, Nic. And though co-showrunner Peter Elkoff admits it’s been “very tricky” to determine when Conrad should move on romantically after the time jump, he confirms that the doc won’t stay single for the entirety of Season 5. “[Conrad and Nic]...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO