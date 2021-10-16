CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corinth, TX

Lake Dallas' sloppy play leads to crushing loss against Lovejoy

Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 9 days ago
CORINTH — The fact that Lake Dallas hasn’t had quarterback Brendan Sorsby for the past several weeks has been a big blow to a Falcons team that had gotten out to a solid 3-1 record to begin the season.

However, with or without Sorsby, Lake Dallas was doomed from the start in a District 7-5A meeting against a daunting undefeated Lucas Lovejoy squad on Friday night at Falcon Stadium that ended in a crushing 55-7 loss.

The Falcons were out to a strong first drive of the game before they stalled out and a turnover on fourth-and-5 gave Lovejoy the ball at the Falcons’ 21-yard line.

“We started out, we were playing hard when we were executing and we were doing some good things,” Lake Dallas coach Jason Young said. “I don’t know what happened. We haven’t had any snap problems the entire year.”

The very next play, Leopards quarterback Alexander Franklin hit Parker Livingstone for a 21-yard touchdown pass. Those two connected three more while Franklin had six touchdowns overall on 327 yards through the air to lead the Lovejoy offense to 495 total yards.

In fact, before the break Lovejoy was up 41-0 with Kyle Parker taking a screen pass 72 yards for a score in the first quarter. Parker totaled 115 receiving yards on just five catches to add on to a 42-yard punt return for a touchdown toward the end of the first half.

“Hats off” to Lovejoy, Young said.

“They’re good. They’re well rounded at every position and solid,” he said. “So, you can’t have mistakes like that with execution and expect to compete with a team like that.”

Coming into Friday’s match, the Leopards had not allowed any first-quarter points for the entirety of the season. That did not change against the Falcons.

Lake Dallas gave the start to sophomore Cade Bortnem as he and the Falcons’ offense continued to be plagued by miscues throughout the night. Bortnem compiled 20 completions for 211 yards to go along with a touchdown pass and two interceptions.

“Given the circumstances I thought he did very well,” Young said of his sophomore quarterback. “He was tough. He had some really good balls early and then he got completely out of rhythm.”

The lone score for the Falcons came in the third quarter when Bortnem hit Keonde Henry for his only catch of the night on a 35-yard strike to make it 48-7. Lake Dallas finished the game with just 92 yards of offense. Niki Gray picked up 88 yards on eight catches as well.

As for the Leopards, four different players found the end zone including Jaxson Lavender and Noah Naidoo, who ripped off a 75-yard touchdown on a swing pass on the first play of the third quarter. Matthew Mainord racked up 108 yards on the ground, with the highlight being an 80-yard touchdown run for the final Lovejoy score of the night to make it 55-7.

Despite the tough night for Lake Dallas offensively, Young did not waver in his confidence for his team.

“I have complete faith in our center,” Young said. “But [mistakes] threw us off our rhythm and we never really quite bounced back. But I’m proud of the way the guys finished, they played hard. Hopefully we get healthy, and we have two more games to get after it.”

With the loss, Lake Dallas falls to 3-5 overall this season with just a 1-5 district mark.

“What I like about our guys is that I know we’re going to bounce back,” Young said. “They’ve been coming all year. We haven’t had any hiccups like that. So, I have full confidence will be fine.”

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

