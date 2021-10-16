CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson holds off Syracuse 17-14 when late FG misses

By JOHN KEKIS, Associated Press
 9 days ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — DJ Uiagalelei passed for 181 yards and one touchdown, Kobe Pace rushed for 76 yards and another score, and Clemson held off Syracuse 17-14.

Clemson, coming off a bye week, played its first game as a team not ranked by the AP since November 2014 and held on for the victory after Syracuse place-kicker Andre Szymt missed a 48-yard field goal with 38 seconds left.

Syracuse came into the game off two ACC losses decided on the final play of each game, and that seemed a possibility again on a night Orange tailback Sean Tucker continued his amazing season with 157 yards rushing on 22 carries.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

Clemson WR Ngata out for Pitt game

A source familiar with the situation confirms that Clemson will be without its leading receiver Joseph Ngata for Saturday’s game at Pitt following a positive COVID test. The school has not made any announcement and normally provides a player availability update about 90 minutes prior to kick-off. Various media outlets first reported the news Friday […]
