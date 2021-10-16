CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Airline @ Parkway

KTBS
 9 days ago

Parkway- 34 Join us each Friday night at 10:30 on KPXJ CW 21 for the Johnny's Pizza House Scores & Highlights Show.

www.ktbs.com

bossierpress.com

High school football: Second-half surge lifts Parkway past Airline

The Parkway Panthers scored 28 unanswered points in the second half to rally past the Airline Vikings 34-17 in a District 1-5A game Friday night at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. Parkway improved to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in district. Airline dropped to 1-6 and 1-3. Both teams...
HIGH SCHOOL
KTBS

Spirit Of The Game: Waskom High School

SHREVEPORT, La. - For this week's Spirit of the Game report, Rick Rowe headed west to Waskom High School. He shows us how the Wildcats gear up for game day. Spirit of the Game is sponsored by Red River Range.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Spring Hill @ Pleasant Grove

Pleasant Grove- 55
FOOTBALL
warrencountyrecord.com

Softball: Warrenton vs. Parkway North

The Warrenton softball team knocked off Parkway North 6-4 in the distrtict title game on Oct. 16. The Warriors will advance to the Class 4 quarterfinals on Oct. 21. To purchase photo reprints, contact The Record at 636-456-6397.
WARRENTON, NC
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Demars, Aaron, defense spur Chiefs past Parkway

Caylin Demars wasn’t supposed to throw the ball, but he did, and it was the pivotal play Thursday night that took the Natchitoches Central football team from peril to prosperity. The Chiefs’ star running back improvised on a broken play and connected with Colby Raupp for a 75-yard touchdown pass...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
The Spun

Watch: Ugly Fight Breaks Out At College Football Stadium

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
OXFORD, MS
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of NBA Guard Alex Caruso

The Alex Caruso era came to an end in Los Angeles this offseason, but a new one is underway in Chicago. The former Texas A&M Aggies shooting guard signed a big contract with the Eastern Conference franchise this offseason. Caruso, 27, signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls in free agency.
NBA
KTBS

Severe storms possible tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. - There is a Slight Risk of severe storms in Oklahoma and Arkansas this evening and tonight according to the Storm Prediction Center. A Marginal Risk extends down to the HWY-82 corridor. The storm system responsible for this forecast was moving into the central plains Sunday morning. Here...
SHREVEPORT, LA
BuckeyesNow

Upon Further Review: Ohio State's Blowout of Indiana Signals Warning Shot to College Football

I don't really care about the perceived level of competition the last few weeks. That argument holds water when you win one game, maybe two against lesser teams. But four straight games of 50 points-or-more, five straight games without allowing a rushing touchdown, leading the country in scoring, yards per game and yards per play and doing it with a redshirt freshman quarterback who's only started six games in his career is absolutely insane.
INDIANA STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Wayne seals the deal for Parkway West in win over rival Parkway North

CREVE COEUR — Ja'Marion Wayne was happy to oblige with a big finish Friday night for the Parkway West football team. After Parkway North had just scored a late touchdown to cut into its deficit and seize some momentum, Wayne took the very next play 49 yards to the house and the Mizzou recruit added another rushing TD just 22 seconds later to lift West to a 36-15 win in a Suburban Conference Green Pool contest at North.
CREVE COEUR, MO
KTBS

Louisiana sports betting to start in November

BATON ROUGE, La. - State gambling regulators are close to approving the first phase of sports betting, but the Louisiana State Police isn’t quite ready to recommend which of the 13 applications will be first to allow on-premises, in-person wagering on sporting events. “November is realistic,” Major Chuck McNeal, whose...
LOUISIANA STATE
fantasypros.com

Khris Middleton and the Bucks shut down by Miami on Thursday

Khris Middleton scored 10 points (4-14 Fg, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 Ft) four assists, two steals, and two rebounds across 23 minutes in the Bucks 137-95 loss to the Heat on Thursday night in Miami. Fantasy Impact:. Nothing else to say except this just wasn't the Bucks night on Thursday night...
NBA
KTBS

Check out how teams ranked in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Polls Fared in Week 7

6. Capt. Shreve (7-0) beat Natchitoches Central 31-20 7. Ruston (6-1) beat Ouachita Parish 56-55 (2OT) Others receiving votes: Alexandria (6-1) beat Pineville 42-7, Natchitoches Central (6-1) lost to Captain Shreve 31-20, Byrd (6-1) beat Benton 45-17, Benton (4-3) lost to Byrd 45-17, Rummel (3-2) lost to Holy Cross 28-21, Jesuit (4-1) beat John Curtis 17-13.
SPORTS
CBS Boston

How To Watch Bruins-Sabres Game On Friday Night

BOSTON (CBS) — It is a brave new world for NHL broadcasting, after the league moved on from NBC for its national platform in favor of ESPN and TNT. Bruins fans experienced the TNT broadcast on Wednesday, and they’ll be getting the ESPN treatment on Friday night — though it won’t be as simple as turning to the channel on cable. Friday night’s game between the Bruins and Sabres will be airing exclusively on ESPN+, the sports network’s streaming service, and Hulu. (Both Hulu and ESPN+ are owned by the Walt Disney Company.) The game will not be airing on ESPN’s cable channels, and it won’t be airing on NESN. For Bruins fans who don’t subscribe to the streaming service or don’t have easy access to a smart TV, this setup is sure to cause some frustration for hockey fans on Friday night. It won’t be a rare occurrence, though, as the Bruins have three more games this season scheduled to air only on ESPN+/Hulu.
NHL
KTBS

Bulldogs Drop Home Game to Roadrunners

RUSTON – Louisiana Tech held a 3-point lead at the end of the first quarter, but No. 24 UTSA scored 35 unanswered points to pull away for a final score of 45-16 on Saturday night inside Joe Aillet Stadium. LA Tech (2-5, 1-2 C-USA) came out swinging as Austin Kendall...
RUSTON, LA

