The Lady Badgers fell to Gatesville at home Tuesday night in three sets. The match was tightly contested in the first two sets, and the Lady Badgers had opportunities to win them both. The final scores were 19-25, 19-25, 14-25. The loss drops Lampasas to 0-5 in district play. The Lady Badgers will travel to Glen Rose Friday for their next district game, and they will be looking to turn things…

GATESVILLE, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO