CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Wizkid’s “Essence” Hits No. 1 on Adult R&B Airplay Chart

By BET Staff
BET
BET
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wizkid’s “Essence” featuring Tems has reached another level of success on the adult R&B market as his popular single topped Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart. According to Billboard, “Essence” is Wizkid’s first Adult R&B No.1 on for his third appearance...

www.bet.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Doja Cat Becomes First Rapper With Three Top-Ten Songs At Top 40 Radio

2021 has been the year of Doja Cat. Transforming from internet meme to bonafide superstar, the "Juicy" rapper is on an unparalleled run and at just 25-years-old, she is already reaching the highest echelons of fame and success. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images. No matter where you look, no matter where you...
MUSIC
Essence

WizKid Makes History as 'Essence' Becomes First Nigerian Song to Break Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart

The song of the summer is now officially a charting hit in the United States – a first for a Nigerian afrobeat genre song. It was the unofficial song of the summer, and now it’s an official top hit in the United States. Wizkid’s ubiquitous afrobeat jam Essence featuring Tems has been the soundtrack to every brunch party and Instagram story for months, and it just broke the Billboard top ten chart – the first-ever Nigerian song to achieve such a feat.
MUSIC
mymixfm.com

Doja Cat scores major chart milestone with singles from ‘Planet Her’

The success of Doja Cat‘s latest album, Planet Her, has allowed her to notch a big chart milestone. According to her record company, Doja is now the first rapper to have three songs in the top 10 at Top 40 radio, and the second artist overall to do so. Currently, her collaboration with The Weeknd, “You Right” is number six and her duet with SZA, “Kiss Me More,” is number seven, while “Need to Know” has just hit number 10.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Blue Ivy Carter
Person
Wizkid
Person
Kyla
Person
Drake
Rolling Stone

Wizkid’s ‘Made in Lagos’ Tour Celebrates a New Pinnacle for Afropop

“I’m not talking about no ‘Essence’ fans,” the Afropop sensation Wizkid playfully told the sold-out crowd at Atlanta’s Tabernacle on Tuesday night as he scoured it for true devotees. “Essence,” an international hit which this week became Wizkid’s first U.S. Top 10 single, has catapulted the diligently prolific musician into the stratosphere — but embracing fans old and new, Wizkid made sure to spend parts of the evening reveling in the highlights from his career of over a decade. For the eager crowd of stylish, young, Black supporters, it was a welcomed recognition. During Wiz’s performance of his early hits, like...
CELEBRITIES
bmi.com

Wizkid, Tems and P2J Capture the “Essence” of Success in Platinum

BMI proudly congratulates international affiliates Wizkid, Tems and P2J on becoming the first African artists to certify Platinum in the U.S. Their combined work on “Essence” first earned the three a place in history when the song, which was recorded by Wizkid featuring Tems, went gold. Powerhouses individually as well as within the historic collaboration, Wizkid sold out his first date in London’s biggest capacity venue (the O2) in just two minutes, causing him to add two more dates, which sold out in 35 minutes. Tems, named “the future” by Rolling Stone, was also selected as Apple Music’s “Up Next” artist. Her recent collaboration with Drake on the song “Fountains” also debuted at #26 on the Billboard Hot 100, while P2J was named one of the top three R&B producers by Billboard.
MUSIC
Billboard

Aventura & Bad Bunny Top the Latin Airplay Chart With 'Volví'

Bad Bunny’s winning streak on radio continues as “Volví,” with Aventura, takes over atop Billboard’s Latin Airplay chart dated Oct. 23. The 4-1 jump of the collaboration is powered by an 8% increase in audience impressions, to 10.1 million, earned in the U.S. in the week ending Oct. 17, according to MRC Data.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airplay#Music Video#One Dance#Tems#Billboard#Blue#Nigerian
Billboard

Drake's 'Sexy' Brings Him Back to No. 1 on Rhythmic Airplay Chart

Bust out the champagne yet again for Drake, who lands another record-extending new No. 1 single on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart as “Way 2 Sexy,” featuring Future and Young Thug, advances from the runner-up spot to lead the list dated Oct. 23. The track ascends with a 7% boost in plays to become the most-played song on U.S. monitored rhythmic stations in the week ending Oct. 17, according to MRC Data.
MUSIC
Billboard

Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow's 'Industry Baby' Hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Also notably, the coronation of "Baby" marks the fifth on the Hot 100 for Kanye West as a co-writer and co-producer. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated Oct. 23) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (Oct. 19). For all chart news, you can follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Grammy Contenders 2022: Wizkid on His Breakthrough Year and the Blessing of ‘Made in Lagos’

This piece is part of Rolling Stone’s second annual Grammy Preview special issue, released ahead of the start of first-round voting. We spoke to some of the year’s biggest artists about the albums and singles that could earn them a nomination — or even a statue come January — and delved into the challenges facing the Recording Academy, providing a 360-degree view of what to watch for in the lead-up to the 2022 awards. In some circles, “Essence,” a global smash by the Nigerian Afrobeats star Wizkid, was the only serious contender for the song of the summer. A Justin Bieber...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Complex

Doja Cat Surpasses Drake as Rapper with Most Monthly Spotify Listeners

Doja Cat has eclipsed Drake as the rapper with the most monthly listeners on Spotify. Doja clocked in over 300k more listeners than Drake for a monthly total of 63.6m, while Drake garnered 63.3m, according to the Spotify app. Lil Nas X also had more listeners than Drake, with over...
MUSIC
heatworld

Lil Nas X and 10 other Black LGBTQ+ rappers you'll love 💕🏳️‍🌈

It's been a big year for Lil Nas X. From the release of the hugely successful single "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" and its accompanying music video (you know, the one where Lil Nas pole dances to hell and gives the devil a lap dance), to the release of his long awaited debut album "Montero" last month. In both this song and the album as a whole, Lil Nas unapologetically explores his sexuality. Within hip-hop and popular music in general this is a landmark moment in LGBTQ+ representation.
SOCIETY
HipHopDX.com

Doja Cat Snatches Drake's Spotify Crown - As Lil Nas X Also Surpasses The 6 God

These days it seems like Drake has a stranglehold on Spotify streams. He continues to break records on the music platform such as his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy setting the record for single-day streams. However, it looks like another rapper just surpassed him on Spotify when it comes to monthly listeners.
MUSIC
Variety

Lil Nas X’s ‘Industry Baby’ Song Finally Goes No. 1; Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Returns as Top Album

The status quo on the songs chart has shifted, as Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby” — a collab with Jack Harlow — finally reached No. 1 after spending a lot of its six-week run to date stuck in the No. 2 position. The tune moves up on the strength of 18.9 million streams. On the album chart, though, it is business as usual, with Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” returning to the No. 1 position this week. It stepped aside last week to make way by a brief, vinyl-driven resurgence by Taylor Swift’s “Fearless (Taylor’s Version).” Six weeks into its run, “CLB”...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug, Summer Walker & Adele Lead This Week's "R&B Season" Playlist

The final quarter of 2021 is looking strong. The pandemic undoubtedly caused plenty of rappers and artists to put the release of new music on hold until the world was opened up. Things have opened up and there's been an influx of incredible music, both in hip-hop and R&B, that emerged in recent times. This past Friday was no exception. With the abundance of new music that dropped, we've highlighted the best of the best for this week's R&B Season playlist.
MUSIC
Complex

Young Thug Gifts Drake Diamond OVO Chain Featuring Photo of Adonis for 35th Birthday

Drake celebrated his 35th birthday on Sunday, and his close friend and collaborator Young Thug gifted him a very impressive piece of jewelry to mark the occasion. As showcased by celebrity jewelerer Elliot Eliantte on Instagram, Thug commissioned a custom double-sided OVO charm for Drizzy’s birthday. On one side, the flashy piece features an owl, the emblem for Drake’s OVO Sound label. The other side, meanwhile, features a picture of Drake and his son, Adonis Graham.
CELEBRITIES
GlobalGrind

Watch: Kelis Returns With Sultry Single & Visual “Midnight Snacks”

Kelis returns with a sultry single today entitled “Midnight Snacks.” The beloved artist teased her new single with seductive cover art of herself eating a cherry on September 26 to Instagram with a caption that simply read, “I’m just saying #midnightsnacks.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelis (@kelis) The mysterious post […]
MUSIC
BET

BET

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

BET is the nation’s leading provider of quality entertainment, music and news for the African-American audience.

 https://www.bet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy