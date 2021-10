Derrick Henry entered Week 7 of the NFL season leading the league in touchdown runs with 10, and he was No. 1 in that stat in each of the previous two seasons, too. So when the former Alabama All-American lined up as a wildcat quarterback for a first-and-goal snap at the Kansas City Chiefs 5-yard line on Sunday, it wasn’t a stretch to figure the Tennessee Titans were about to try to hammer the football into the end zone with Henry again.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO