Crypto news: Bitcoin price surges past US$60,000 mark, Bank of England warns that crypto crash could cause global financial crisis

By Enrico Frahn
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrypto investors should be in a good mood heading into the well-deserved weekend. The biggest cryptocurrency Bitcoin has further gained steam and has now surpassed the psychologically important US$60,000 mark for the first time in half a year. At the time of publication of this article, one bitcoin is worth around...

Comments / 21

Guest
8d ago

Imagine if you will a government spending like drunken sailors lecturing the public about its spending habits and how the public is trying to protect their money’s value…. This is upside down world. I swear!

8
Roger
8d ago

Duh, that can happen with any investment. How many people lost their shirt when they tried to dump Enron?

13
Sam Landman
7d ago

of course the banks want to create fear and doubt and you're quoting them. are you being paid by the banks to help spread fear of crypto? do you like the banks making billions off your money and paying you .01% interest while they keep the rest? of course all the banks don't like crypto. wonder why.

4
