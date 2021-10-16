Powerhouse Plays – October 15
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is this week’s edition of Powerhouse plays featuring the best plays and playmakers from the following games.
- Jefferson at Harrisburg
- Roosevelt vs Lincoln
- Huron at O’Gorman
- Washington at Rapid City Stevens
- Rapid City Central at Brandon Valley
- Yankton at Brookings
- Dakota Valley at Dell Rapids
- Canton at Sioux Falls Christian
- Parker at Elk Point-Jefferson
- Howard at Hanson
- Chester Area at Garretson
- De Smet at Dell Rapids St. Mary
