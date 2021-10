Highlights: Had three catches for 104 yards and a touchdown, a 5-yard run and a 77-yard interception return for a TD in a win over Central Gwinnett. Coach David Willingham's take: "Tywan is a kid that we feel has a ton of talent and natural ability. We were just waiting for a breakout game like this from him. Tywan works very hard in practice, he rarely comes off the field for us and has done a great job of doing whatever is asked of him. We are very proud of Tywan and love him very much."

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 10 DAYS AGO