Sioux Falls, SD

KELOLAND SportsZone – October 15

By Sean Bower
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 9 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday marked the end of the regular season for Classes 9B, 9A, 9AA and 11B while South Dakota’s three largest classes wrap up their seasons on Thursday.

This week’s KELOLAND SportsZone features a dozen games from across South Dakota.

The list of matchups include:

  • Jefferson at Harrisburg
  • Roosevelt vs Lincoln
  • Huron at O’Gorman
  • Washington at Rapid City Stevens
  • Rapid City Central at Brandon Valley
  • Yankton at Brookings
  • Dakota Valley at Dell Rapids
  • Canton at Sioux Falls Christian
  • Parker at Elk Point-Jefferson
  • Howard at Hanson
  • Chester Area at Garretson
  • De Smet at Dell Rapids St. Mary
Friday Night Scoreboard

To see Friday’s complete results check out the Friday night scoreboard.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

KELOLAND

Titans rout Chiefs 27-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Ryan Tannehill threw for 270 yards and a touchdown, and he also ran for a score and the Tennessee Titans routed the Kansas City Chiefs 27-3 Sunday for their fifth win in six games. This also was the second victory in six days for the Titans over teams that played for […]
NFL
KELOLAND

Brandon Valley win ‘AA’ Dance title, O’Gorman claims Cheer Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Class ‘AA’ State Competitive Cheer and Dance Championships were held Saturday in Brandon. The host Lynx took home the Grand Champion Dance title, while O’Gorman claimed the Grand Cheer Championship. Grand Champion Dance Place School Score 1 Brandon Valley 298 2 Washington 296.5 3 Harrisburg 291.25 4 Yankton 284.75 […]
BRANDON, SD
KELOLAND

USF drops a defensive battle against Winona State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – In a back-and-forth affair, a late touchdown from Winona State (5-3, 2-1 NSIC South) proved to be the difference as the Warriors defeated the University of Sioux Falls (5-3, 2-1 NSIC South) in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference South Division battle at Bob Young Field on Saturday afternoon (Oct. 23). After the Cougars forced […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
