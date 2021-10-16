CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intel declares that the upcoming Arc Series graphics cards will not be limited in terms of cryptomining performance

By Aleem Ali
notebookcheck.net
 9 days ago

The Arc graphics cards are slated to be released in the beginning of 2022. Intel has stated that its new series of GPUs will not be restrictive in terms of cryptomining performance. Intel aims to entice gamers and contest AMD and NVIDIA in the competitive market. According to Yahoo!...

www.notebookcheck.net

