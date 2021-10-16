CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard, SD

Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week: Hanson vs. Howard

By Sean Bower
 9 days ago

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (KELO) — The Viewers’ Choice Game of the Week for October 15th featured a battle of unbeaten 9-man teams as 9AA No. 1 Hanson hosted 9A No. 2 Howard.

Hanson started the season with 7 straight wins, including a pair of late victories in their past two games against Chester Area and Canistota/Freeman. Along with those two wins, Hanson also has victories over a pair of other 9AA contenders in Parkston and Garretson. The Beavers are averaging nearly 39 points per game on offense, while they’re giving up less than 13 points per contest.

Howard has been dominant all season long. Like Hanson, the Tigers came into Friday with a perfect 7-0 record. Their closest win this year was a 7 point last week over Garretson, which is the only one of their victories to be decided by less than 10 points. Howard is averaging nearly 47 points per game on offense, combine that with a defense that’s surrendering fewer than 12 points per contest and it’s a recipe for success.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

