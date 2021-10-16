INSIDE THE SPORTSZONE: High schools across the state take the field for Week 8
(WVNS) — High School football is back in full swing for Week 8. Here are the scores from around the area:
James Monroe 20, Midland Trail 7
Meadow Bridge 22, Summers County 6
Riverview 24, Montcalm 12
Mt. View 41, Tug Valley 14
Bluefield 57, Tazewell 14
Graham 56, Virginia High 23
Independence 74, Man 7
Liberty 41, Scott 14
Mingo Central 45, Shady Spring 12
Greenbrier East 42, Ripley 7
Greenbrier West 50, Richwood 8
Pocahontas 12, Pendleton 7
Princeton 21, Hedgeville 16
