CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

INSIDE THE SPORTSZONE: High schools across the state take the field for Week 8

By Claudia Sessa
WVNS
WVNS
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43vzbR_0cSyFKti00

(WVNS) — High School football is back in full swing for Week 8. Here are the scores from around the area:

James Monroe 20, Midland Trail 7

Meadow Bridge 22, Summers County 6

Riverview 24, Montcalm 12

Mt. View 41, Tug Valley 14

Bluefield 57, Tazewell 14

Graham 56, Virginia High 23

Independence 74, Man 7

Liberty 41, Scott 14

Mingo Central 45, Shady Spring 12

Greenbrier East 42, Ripley 7

Greenbrier West 50, Richwood 8

Pocahontas 12, Pendleton 7

Princeton 21, Hedgeville 16

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Watch: Ugly Fight Breaks Out At College Football Stadium

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
OXFORD, MS
Scarlet Nation

Nebraska visit had DB Marshall wanting to suit up and play

There were around 60 visitors in Lincoln this weekend to see Nebraska take on Michigan. There were a handful of 2023 players that already had offers in attendance and Braeden Marshall from Lake Mary (Flor.) was one of those players. The atmosphere in Memorial Stadium had Marshall wanting to suit up and play for the Huskers.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
NJ.com

AP Top 25 ballot breakdown: Illinois-Penn State OT debacle must lead to rule change

Let’s be clear: Penn State has nothing to complain about on Sunday morning. When you are the nation’s No. 7-ranked team and you are playing at home, after an open date, against a 2-5 team whose coach just lobbed a stink bomb into his own locker room, the onus to win is on you. So no tears for the Nittany Lions and Saturday’s 20-18 loss to Illinois after a history-making ninth overtime period.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Meadville Tribune

High school football predictions: Bulldogs face state-ranked Cathedral Prep at Bender Field

Tonight’s game against Cathedral Prep has been circled on the Meadville football players’ calendars for months. The Bulldogs (6-2) – riding a five-game winning streak, including four consecutive shutouts, and with an eye-popping scoring margin, 278-7 – will face their toughest task of the season as the Ramblers enter Bender Field ranked fourth in Pennsylvania in Class 5A with a 6-1 overall record.
MEADVILLE, PA
BuckeyesNow

Upon Further Review: Ohio State's Blowout of Indiana Signals Warning Shot to College Football

I don't really care about the perceived level of competition the last few weeks. That argument holds water when you win one game, maybe two against lesser teams. But four straight games of 50 points-or-more, five straight games without allowing a rushing touchdown, leading the country in scoring, yards per game and yards per play and doing it with a redshirt freshman quarterback who's only started six games in his career is absolutely insane.
INDIANA STATE
voiceofmotown.com

Shane Lyons Fires Back at Fan on Social Media During WVU TCU Game

Morgantown, West Virginia – In the first quarter of the West Virginia TCU game last night, a fan tweeted the following message directly to Mountaineers Director of Athletics Shane Lyons: “Maybe Shane Lyons will wake up and get this fixed! This is embarrassing!”. At the time, the Mountaineers were down...
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pocahontas
Person
James Monroe
williamsonhomepage.com

STUDENT OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

William Parodi, son of Beatrice and Luis Parodi, is a junior at Ravenwood High School and this week’s Student of the Week. He is involved in several different school activities and sports including: Robotics Club, Wrestling, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Mu Alpha Theta. He was a Greco-Roman Wrestling Qualifier and a Cadet Nationals Qualifier and Participant.
HIGH SCHOOL
Newton Kansan

Here are the Kansas high school football state rankings for Week 7

Following many great performances, sports writers from around Kansas came together and voted on the weekly rankings. Later in the week, the writers will introduce their coverage-area games to watch and predictions. How the votes are tallied: All participating sports writers within the Gannett Kansas paper group, submits their rankings...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#American Football#Sportszone#Mt View#Scott 14 Mingo#Richwood 8 Pocahontas 12#Pendleton 7 Princeton 21
Delaware County Daily Times

High Schools: Interboro wraps up Del Val field hockey title

Goalie Mackena Harley posted another shutout and Miranda Neill collected three goals and one assist to help Interboro claim the Del Val League field hockey title with a hard fought 5-0 triumph over Academy Park. Harley made five saves, while Sarah Smith and Jules Wiseley chipped in with one goal...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Free Lance-Star

High school field hockey: Fredericksburg Christian at Fredericksburg Academy

Veteran Fredericksburg Academy field hockey coach Karen Moschetto will undergo knee replacement surgery in the near future, and she wears a bulky brace that limits her movement. But when the Falcons executed a perfect corner opportunity in their 11-1 victory over visiting Fredericksburg Christian School Thursday afternoon, Moschetto leaped from...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Concord Monitor

High schools: Area soccer, field hockey and volleyball results

Key players: Hopkinton – Cam Bassett (goal), Owen O’Brien (goal), Quinn Whitehead (assist), Aidan Burns (save) Highlights: The Hawks scored a pair of goals in the second half to extend their unbeaten streak to seven games. Coach’s quote:. “Today was a good showing as the Hawks played through a few...
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Tulsa World

High school notes: Lincoln Christian boys, Cascia girls win Pinnacle meet; Softball, volleyball state tournaments this week

The Lincoln Christian boys and Cascia Hall girls claimed Pinnacle Conference championships Saturday at Holland Hall. Lincoln’s boys finished with 24 points, beating Metro Christian by 27 points. The Bulldogs’ Andrew Smithwick led the way with a winning time of 16 minutes, 1 second, beating Holland Hall’s Ike Walker by 40 seconds. Lincoln Christian’s Jaxson Brooks (16:52), Ethan Martin (17:30), Lukas Bury (17:49) and Asher Harris (18:21) all finished in the race’s top nine.
EDUCATION
WVNS

Inside the SportsZone: Final few weeks of the regular season

(WVNS) — The final few weeks of the regular season are here. Check out the score and highlights from week 9 of High School Football. Independence 57, Nicholas County 21 Bluefield 41, Oak Hill 21 Liberty 46, James Monroe 12 Mount View 54, Tolsia 0 Clay County 20, River View 6 Greenbrier East 56, Hampshire […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WVNS

WVNS

559
Followers
323
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy