CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Netflix employee fired in wake of Chappelle special furor

By The Associated Press
Derrick
 9 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix said Friday that it had fired...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

Netflix co-CEO on Dave Chappelle fallout: I screwed up

New York (CNN Business) — Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has some regrets about how he handled Dave Chappelle's stand-up special, even though he still stands by Netflix's decision to stream the controversial act. In an interview with Variety late Tuesday, Sarandos admitted that he "screwed up" the internal communication with...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Dave Chappelle ‘Open’ to Discussing Controversial Jokes in ‘The Closer’

Dave Chappelle appears to be willing, at some point, to discuss his controversial jokes about the LGBTQ+ community in his new Netflix special The Closer. In a statement, a rep for Chappelle said, “Dave stands by his Art. Both sides of the street are talking and Dave is listening. At some point, when everyone is open, I’m sure our communities will come together. As Dave said in his special, ‘No more jokes about transgenders until we can all laugh together.’” The statement arrived after trans employees and allies at Netflix staged a walkout in protest of the jokes in The Closer. The...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Chappelle
GoldDerby

New on Netflix for November 2021

November 2021 already looks like the biggest month of the year for Netflix. The streaming platform will debut a number of new movies and television shows, including highly-anticipated awards contenders like “The Harder They Fall,” “Passing,” “tick, tick… BOOM!” and “Bruised,” plus the blockbuster “Red Notice” with Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, and Dwayne Johnson. Beyond those original movies, Netflix is also set to premiere a handful of highly anticipated series, such as “Cowboy Bebop” with John Chu, “True Story” with Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, and a new season of “Big Mouth.” If reality television is what you want, the...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
Black Enterprise

Comedian Damon Wayans Says Dave Chappelle ‘Freed the Slaves’ Following Transphobic Controversy

Comedian and actor Damon Wayans announced his support for Dave Chappelle, whose latest Netflix comedy special is stirring up conversations around transphobia. Since the release of Chappelle’s “The Closer” on Oct. 5, concerns of discrimination against the transgender community have been raised amongst some viewers. Chappelle has also garnered support...
CELEBRITIES
Indiewire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in October 2021

There’s a lot of decent stuff hitting Netflix in October: “Leon: The Professional,” “As Good as It Gets,” “A Knight’s Tale,” “Ghost.” But “decent” doesn’t cut it with IndieWire. There are also some outstanding titles coming to the service this month, and those are the ones we’re highlighting below. That...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Rankings on October 22

The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. The top 10 list on Friday, Oct. 22 ends a pretty same-y week over at Netflix on a similarly same-y note, with three hit shows -- You, Squid Game, and Maid -- continuing to hold on to the first 3 spots. Night Teeth, the Megan Fox-starring vampire movie, is the only real shake-up, moving up to the No. 4 spot today.
TV SHOWS
Variety

James Michael Tyler, Actor Who Played Gunther on ‘Friends,’ Dies at 59

James Michael Tyler, an actor beloved for his portrayal of Gunther on “Friends,” died of prostate cancer on Sunday morning, his manager confirmed to Variety. He was 59. Tyler died peacefully in his Los Angeles home. The actor was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in September 2018. Tyler shared his story earlier this year on “Today.” He also worked as a campaigner for individuals with prostates to get a first blood test as early as 40 years old. “Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate and loving husband,” his manager said in a statement. “Michael loved live music,...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Dave Chappelle Mocks Cancel Culture at Celebrity-Packed Screening Event

Dave Chappelle was greeted with a standing ovation from his fellow celebrities during the screening of his Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary, despite the recent controversy over his Netflix stand-up comedy special, The Closer. The comedian has received criticism about the special, which some critics say contains transphobic material. “If this is what being canceled is like, I love it,” he said on Thursday night at the Hollywood Bowl, The Hollywood Reporter reports. He also went further, calling out specific outlets during the night: “Fuck Twitter. Fuck NBC News, ABC News, all these stupid ass networks. I’m not talking to them. I’m talking to...
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

Who Was Halyna Hutchins? Tributes Roll In For Cinematographer Killed By Prop Gun

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tributes are pouring in for cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who is being remembered as a rising star in the film industry. Hutchins, who leaves behind her husband and son, was struck by a prop gun fired by actor Alec Baldwin on Thursday on the set of “Rust” in New Mexico. Hutchins, who lived in L.A., once studied at the American Film Institute and is a 2015 graduate. In her last Instagram post this week, Hutchins showed herself riding a horse and enjoying a break from work. “That’s exactly her spirit. She was a cheerleader of everybody who was around her and...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan says her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their father - and admits she thought her husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan has revealed how her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their tech-whizz father. The American philanthropist and a former paediatrician, 36, also admitted that she thought her Facebook-founder husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard 18 years ago.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
nickiswift.com

The Truth About How Lilibet's Christening Wounded The Relationship Between The Royals And Harry Even More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June. Over the past few months, many have wondered when the baby will be christened — and where. There have been all kinds of rumors about what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to do when it comes to christening their little one. In July, a source told the Daily Mail that Harry really wanted to have Lili christened at Windsor like her older brother, Archie. In the weeks that followed, speculation that Lili would end up being christened in California grew. There was even a report that Harry's brother, Prince William, didn't want Lili christened in the UK, which would have undoubtedly caused even more of a rift between the royal family and the duke and duchess, according to Express.
CELEBRITIES
HOT 97

Bow Wow Reacts To Courts Ruling That Stone Moss Is His Son

Bow Wow got good news over the weekend. According to reports, courts declared Stone Moss as Bow’s biological son- which was once in questioning. Last month, during a Q&A on Twitter, it was implied that Bow was denying Stone as his child, allegedly because he didn’t want to pay Stone’s mother any child support.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy