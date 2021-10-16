Netflix employee fired in wake of Chappelle special furor

November 2021 already looks like the biggest month of the year for Netflix. The streaming platform will debut a number of new movies and television shows, including highly-anticipated awards contenders like “The Harder They Fall,” “Passing,” “tick, tick… BOOM!” and “Bruised,” plus the blockbuster “Red Notice” with Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, and Dwayne Johnson. Beyond those original movies, Netflix is also set to premiere a handful of highly anticipated series, such as “Cowboy Bebop” with John Chu, “True Story” with Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, and a new season of “Big Mouth.” If reality television is what you want, the...
