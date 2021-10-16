CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

Highlights: Caffey surpasses 2k in another Hubbard win

 9 days ago

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard defeated Niles Friday night, 48-13.

Running back T.C. Caffey eclipsed 2,000 yards on the season during the game.

West Branch drops 77 points in conference win

Watch the video above for the extended highlights.

Hubbard (8-0, 5-0) will finish the season with a visit to South Range. Niles (4-3, 2-2) will host Girard.

Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.

Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN High School Football Standings page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

