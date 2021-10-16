Highlights: Caffey surpasses 2k in another Hubbard win

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Hubbard defeated Niles Friday night, 48-13.

Running back T.C. Caffey eclipsed 2,000 yards on the season during the game.

Watch the video above for the extended highlights.

Hubbard (8-0, 5-0) will finish the season with a visit to South Range. Niles (4-3, 2-2) will host Girard.

