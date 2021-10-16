Free as in beer, not as in speech

Andrea Widburg writes for the American Thinker about a social media giant’s hamhanded attempt to limit political speech. Bryson Gray, a rapper and Trump supporter, recorded a rap song called “Let’s Go Brandon” (not to be confused with Loza Alexander’s hip-hop chart-topping “Let’s Go Brandon” song). Gray’s song was doing well on the charts so, two days ago, YouTube figured out a way to remove it. It claimed that the song contains medical misinformation. Aside from being untrue, YouTube managed to take the song from being well-ish-known and turned it into a massive hit. Talk about a censorship fail.

ELECTIONS ・ 4 HOURS AGO