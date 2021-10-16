CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Free as in beer, not as in speech

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Oct. 5, former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen testified...

@JohnLocke

YouTube’s Attempt to Protect Biden Backfires

Andrea Widburg writes for the American Thinker about a social media giant’s hamhanded attempt to limit political speech. Bryson Gray, a rapper and Trump supporter, recorded a rap song called “Let’s Go Brandon” (not to be confused with Loza Alexander’s hip-hop chart-topping “Let’s Go Brandon” song). Gray’s song was doing well on the charts so, two days ago, YouTube figured out a way to remove it. It claimed that the song contains medical misinformation. Aside from being untrue, YouTube managed to take the song from being well-ish-known and turned it into a massive hit. Talk about a censorship fail.
ELECTIONS
Fox News

'Special Report' on Alec Baldwin

GOV. ROY COOPER, (D) NORTH CAROLINA: Do you have plans to visit the southern border. JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I have been there before, and I haven't -- I know it well. I guess I should go down, but the whole point of it is I haven't had a whole hell of a lot of time to get down.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan says her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their father - and admits she thought her husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard

Mark Zuckerberg's wife Priscilla Chan has revealed how her two daughters, aged five and four, are already learning to code with their tech-whizz father. The American philanthropist and a former paediatrician, 36, also admitted that she thought her Facebook-founder husband was a 'bit of a rebel' when they first met at Harvard 18 years ago.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
austincountynewsonline.com

Vaccination Rates Not Linked to Lower COVID Rates, Epidemiology Paper Finds

On Friday, the San Francisco Chronicle published an article noting that California has some of the lowest COVID-19 case rates in the US, even though the Golden State’s vaccination rate lags many states that are currently struggling with the delta variant. “One clear example is the New England states of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
TV & VIDEOS
journalistpr.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: States Hand Over Their Version As The Federal Government Dithers

A fourth check stimulus appears to be impossible from the government organization at this stage. President Biden has required any remaining stimulus to be postponed as it endeavors to push through the monstrous framework charge worth $3.5T. The monster spending will bring about a considerable lift to the economy. Yet, the advantages will be backhanded, and it will be some time before the advantages stream in.
restorationnewsmedia.com

Rural NC has chance at revitalization

The rural-urban divergence in North Carolina has become so acute that it turned one of the most righ... Subscribe to The Butner-Creedmoor News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
POLITICS
restorationnewsmedia.com

Eyes on Main Street returns

Artistic director Jerome De Perlinghi affixes an enlarged photograph to a downtown Wilson wall for the 2021 Eyes on Main Street Outdoor Photo Festival, which kicks off with a walking tour and reception on Saturday. It’s a case of “bigger is better” for the Eyes on Main Street Outdoor Photo...
PHOTOGRAPHY
restorationnewsmedia.com

Medicaid expansion remains unwise

North Carolina lawmakers are reportedly considering some form of Medicaid expansion as part of a fin... Subscribe to The Johnstonian News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
HEALTH
FOX 5 San Diego

Inside California Politics: Asm. Kevin Kiley explains opposition to vaccine mandate

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo talks with California Assemblymember Kevin Kiley on why some people oppose a statewide vaccine mandate. “What the Governor did here is truly radical, it has truly made California a national outlier,” Kiley said. “This should be a decision for individual families to make on their own in terms […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

State redistricting stumbles amidst familiar partisan infighting

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON—This year’s round of redistricting is already crumbling into partisanship and court challenges in multiple states, even as voters pay more attention than ever to new political maps that will shape elections for a decade. Hopes were high initially. Advocates in several states pushed measures over the last few years that they hoped would lessen […] The post State redistricting stumbles amidst familiar partisan infighting appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
POLITICS
KRMG

Microsoft: Russian-backed hackers targeting cloud services

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Microsoft said Monday the same Russia-backed hackers responsible for the 2020 SolarWinds breach continue to attack the global technology supply chain and have been relentlessly targeting cloud service companies and others since summer. The group, which Microsoft calls Nobelium, has employed a new strategy to...
RICHMOND, VA

