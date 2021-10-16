CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Bishop McDevitt blanks Milton Hershey 63-0 in Week 8

By Allie Berube
 9 days ago

Milton Hershey continued their winning ways in Week 8 with yet another stellar performance on both sides of the ball. Just minutes into the start and Rico Scott takes off for 32 yards and finds paydirt to make it 7-0 Crusaders. Next possession, McDevitt goes through the air with Saunders connecting with Kamil Foster as he takes off for 79 yards to make it 14-0. Stone Saunders was a passing machine throughout this game amassing 160 yards in just the first quarter. He ended the night with seven TDs with Rico Scott adding three of his own to make it a 63-0 blowout win in Week 8.

FULL WEEK 8 HIGHLIGHTS from Friday Night Football on abc27

Friday Night Football returns for its 25th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA.

Back in 2018, the show was expanded to 45 minutes of highlights, analysis and reaction. It remains the longest show in the Midstate highlighting high school football for thirteen weeks of the season.

2021 SCHEDULE: High School Sports Live games on 27.3

You can watch abc27 Friday Night Football starting at 11:15 p.m. each Friday night on television, or on the web on our Watch Live page. Damon Turbitt , Allie Berube , Logan Reever and John Repetz break down the best games in the area, bring you closer to the action and give you a comprehensive look at the Mid Penn Conference, Lancaster-Lebanon League and YAIAA each week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Cornell Daily Sun

Sprint Football Blanked 63-0 Against Penn

Under the lights at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field in Philadelphia, the Cornell Sprint Football team suffered their third loss of the season. Hoping for their first win, the Red started strong, with a forced three-and-out giving them the ball at their own 43 yard line for their first drive of the game. An 11 yard rush on 1st down meant that the Red was already in Penn territory, looking poised to shock the Quakers, who were coming off a 55-28 victory over a Mansfield University team that took down Cornell in a rather gruesome 48-3 season opener the week earlier.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Las Vegas Sun

Shadow Ridge blanks Mojave, 54-0

Jaquieze Holland rushed for 115 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries tonight for the Shadow Ridge football team in a 54-0 win over Mojave. Kela Cox had two of the Mustangs’ four interceptions, while Davison Glenn and quarterback Coen Coloma contributed rushing scores. Coloma connected with Jeremiah Campbell on a pair of scoring strikes.
FOOTBALL
CBS Pittsburgh

One Of The Area’s Top High School Football Prospects Chose To Stay At Perry High

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Perry High’s Tyreese Fearbry certainly passes the eye test. At 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, he literally stands out on a football field, especially in the City League. Unlike other top players, Fearbry chose to stay at Perry instead of transferring to a bigger program in the WPIAL. “I’m not one of those kids that wants to go to a big school,” Fearbry said. “They may have some great football players there but they get all the recognition because of the school.” During his junior year, Fearbry added about 25 pounds onto a previously lanky frame and that weight gain drew...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wsvaonline.com

Bridgewater Field Hockey blanks Ferrum, 6-0

The Bridgewater field hockey team shutout Ferrum on Tuesday, 6-0, at the Jopson Athletic Complex. The Eagles improve to 5-8 overall this season and 2-2 in the ODAC. BC scored two goals in the first quarter and led 3-0 at halftime. Erin Dameron scored three goals for Bridgewater, while Emily Tyler added two and Caroline Quingley scored the other goal.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
