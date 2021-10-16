CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sebring, OH

Western Reserve standout breaks two records in Blue Devils’ win

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LQVfM_0cSyBwr800

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – Western Reserve’s David Altiere broke two school records in the Blue Devils’ 56-22 win over Sebring in Week Nine of the high school football season.

Altiere amassed 338 rushing yards and six touchdowns in the victory. Both of those are new single-game school records.

Highlights: Caffey surpasses 2k in another Hubbard win

With the win, Western Reserve improves to 5-4 on the season.

Sebring drops to 1-6 on the campaign.

Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.

Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN High School Football Standings page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Berlin, OH
Sebring, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Sebring, OH
Football
City
Berlin Center, OH
City
Hubbard, OH
City
Sebring, OH
Sebring, OH
Education
WKBN

Canfield High School Basketball Schedules

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Canfield High School basketball games: 2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule Nov. 26 – MarlingtonNov. 30 – LakeviewDec. 7 – EastDec. 11 – Cardinal MooneyDec. 14 – at UrsulineDec. 18 – at West BranchDec. 21 – at DoverDec. 23 – PolandDec. 28 – HubbardJan. 4 – at […]
CANFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#In Blue#American Football#Western Reserve#The Blue Devils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WKBN

Wilmington High School Basketball Schedules

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Wilmington High School basketball games: 2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule Dec. 10 – at Laurel Tip-Off TournamentDec. 11 – at Laurel Tip-Off TournamentDec. 14 – GreenvilleDec. 17 – at HickoryDec. 21 – Grove CityDec. 28 – at Neshannock Holiday TournamentDec. 29 – at Neshannock Holiday […]
NEW WILMINGTON, PA
WKBN

Valley Christian High School Basketball schedules

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Below are the schedules for the Valley Christian High School basketball games: 2021-22 Boys’ Basketball Schedule Dec. 4 – LordstownDec. 7 – at Campbell MemorialDec. 10 – at East PalestineDec. 14 – LisbonDec. 17 – ColumbianaDec. 18 – at LibertyJan. 4 – at LeetoniaJan. 7 – SouthernJan. 11 – at WellsvilleJan. […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

3 defensive starters return for Ohio State’s game at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Indiana (WCMH) — Ohio State returns three starters on defense for the Buckeyes night game at Indiana. Haskell Garrett, Tyreke Smith and Cam Brown all return from injury to bolster OSU’s defense. Tyreke Smith has not played since Ohio State’s win against Tulsa while Brown and Garrett suffered an injury against Maryland, which forced […]
INDIANA STATE
WKBN

WKBN

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
801K+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy