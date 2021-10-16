CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OH

Highlights: Canton South vs. Salem

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem edged out Canton South Friday night, 35-32.

Watch the video above for the extended highlights.

Salem (7-2, 3-2) will finish off the regular season at home against West Branch.

Get updated scores throughout the playoffs on the WKBN scores page.

Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN High School Football Standings page.

Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

