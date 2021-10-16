Highlights: LaBrae outlasts Liberty in high-scoring affair

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – LaBrae defeated Liberty 41-34 Friday night.

Watch the above video to see highlights from the game.

With the win, the Vikings improve to 8-1 on the season and 5-1 in conference play. Liberty falls to 5-4.

LaBrae will finish out the regular season next Friday with a trip to Campbell Memorial. Liberty will host Garrettsville Garfield.

