Beauty & Fashion

Scent Beauty and Ron Dorff Collab on First Fragrance

By Contact Author
perfumerflavorist.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRon Dorff is launching its first fragrance concurrently with the brand’s first store in North America. The signature fragrance was created in partnership with Scent Beauty and Firmenich perfumer, Lliad Ermenidis. Ron Dorff’s first fragrance, Discipline...

www.perfumerflavorist.com

