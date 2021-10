Braves upset Dodgers in NLCS to advance to World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Atlanta Braves did not let history repeat itself this season. Atlanta is heading to the World Series for the first time in over 20 years after defeating the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 in Game 6 of the NLCS. With the 4-2 series win, the Braves avenged last season’s loss in the NLCS, during which they surrendered a 3-1 series lead to the very same Dodger team.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO