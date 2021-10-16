What If...? Director Breaks Silence on Mephisto Easter Egg

Vodka martini. Shaken, not stirred. No Time to Die is here, and the 25th James Bond film is the last for Bond actor Daniel Craig. But how does he die and how will the Bond franchise continue on without him? We will break all of that down plus we break down that James Bond No Time to Die ending and what it means for the future of the 007 franchise. So if you need No Time to Die explained, join IGN host Clint Gage for some 007 Canon Fodder for the full No Time to Die breakdown and all of the Easter Eggs we could find. Ever since the first No Time to Die trailer, 007 fans have wondered how Rami Malek's character connects to the rest of the story, and we definitely have the answer for that in this video.We also break down the appearance of Christoph Waltz as Spectre boss Blofeld. We do not, however, have the Billie Eilish No Time to Die or the No Time to Die lyrics in this video because Canon Fodder is more about that No Time to Die movie more than the song. While fans hoped the James Bond movie would introduce something new, rockstars like James Bond are always on hand in case of emergency. Awesome characters like Felix Leiter and Moneypenny are also in this movie so join us for No Time to Die explained.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO