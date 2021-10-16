CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What If...? Director Breaks Silence on Mephisto Easter Egg

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt no point in time does What If...? reference Mephisto. That's straight from the mouth of series director Bryan Andrews, who recently shut down the fan-favorite idea Marvel's equivalency of the devil appeared in an episode of the animated Disney+ show. The moment in question came during the Dr. Strange Supreme...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

E! News

Director Patty Jenkins Shares Exciting Update About Wonder Woman 3

Watch: Gal Gadot Calls "Wonder Woman" Success "Amazing" Wonder Woman 3 is indeed a go and will star not one but two familiar faces. In December, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that it will "fast-track development on the third installment" of the hit movie franchise to star returning actress Gal Gadot as Diana Prince and be written and helmed again by director Patty Jenkins. On Saturday, Oct. 16, at the DC Fandome 2021 event, the latter confirmed that the new film was definitely still in the works and shared a new detail about the movie's casting.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Dune may feature the most expensive movie costume ever made

Dune is a visual spectacle, as you might expect from director Denis Villeneuve. The movie's costumes are a big part of that, particularly the ornate dresses worn by Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson). In fact, the dress that she wears when House Atreides first arrives on Arrakis could be a record-breaking get-up.
MOVIES
Winter is Coming

Is Eternals on Disney+? Where to watch the Marvel movie

Marvels Studios has released several major movies this year. Up next is Chloé Zhao’s Eternals, which is set to be a game-changer. Never before have we seen so many new heroes on screen in the MCU. The film boasts an absolutely star-studded cast. There’s Angelina Jolie as Thena, Game of Thrones alums Richard Madden as Ikaris and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Kumail Nanjani as Kingo, and many more.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Squid Game: Netflix viewers notice episode 1 Easter egg that gives away ending

Netflix users rewatching Squid Game have noticed a huge episode one clue teasing the show’s ending.The Korean series has become one of the streaming service’s most successful shows, with 111m households tuning in since it was released on 17 September.This makes it Netflix’s most-watched series launch ever, beating period drama Bridgerton, which was watched by 82m households in its first 28 days.Those who have finished Squid Game are now going back for round two – and are noticing new details now they know how it ends.In fact, the big twist becomes quite obvious knowing what’s coming.*Major spoilers follow – you...
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

‘The Harder They Fall’ reviews: ‘Dynamite’ Netflix Western features a ‘stellar’ Black cast

Six months after she stole the Oscars with her epic walk through Union Station, Regina King brings her trademark charisma back to the screen in Netflix’s “The Harder They Fall.” Directed and co-written by Jeymes Samuel – Boaz Yakin shares screenwriting credit – “The Harder They Fall” is a Western set in the postbellum period that pits Jonathan Majors against Idris Elba in a revenge narrative. Samuel has assembled an impressive cast that also includes Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, Lakeith Stanfield, Edi Gathegi, and others. It opened in a limited theatrical release on October 22 in advance of its November...
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

No Time To Die: Ending Explained, Breakdown & Easter Eggs | 007 Canon Fodder

Vodka martini. Shaken, not stirred. No Time to Die is here, and the 25th James Bond film is the last for Bond actor Daniel Craig. But how does he die and how will the Bond franchise continue on without him? We will break all of that down plus we break down that James Bond No Time to Die ending and what it means for the future of the 007 franchise. So if you need No Time to Die explained, join IGN host Clint Gage for some 007 Canon Fodder for the full No Time to Die breakdown and all of the Easter Eggs we could find. Ever since the first No Time to Die trailer, 007 fans have wondered how Rami Malek's character connects to the rest of the story, and we definitely have the answer for that in this video.We also break down the appearance of Christoph Waltz as Spectre boss Blofeld. We do not, however, have the Billie Eilish No Time to Die or the No Time to Die lyrics in this video because Canon Fodder is more about that No Time to Die movie more than the song. While fans hoped the James Bond movie would introduce something new, rockstars like James Bond are always on hand in case of emergency. Awesome characters like Felix Leiter and Moneypenny are also in this movie so join us for No Time to Die explained.
MOVIES
The Independent

Scream trailer: Fans spot Easter eggs as first footage of slasher reboot is unveiled

The first trailer for the latest chapter in the Scream franchise has been unveiled, with fans already spotting potential Easter eggs hinting at the film’s plot.Scream, the fifth entry in the long-running series, sees Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette return to their roles of Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley, respectively.The new trailer keeps its cards close to its chest, but suggests that Sidney – now the survivor of four separate murder sprees – is wooed back to the sleepy town of Woodsboro amid a new spate of killings. At one point, a character played by...
MOVIES
Variety

Ryan Gosling in Talks to Play Ken Opposite Margot Robbie’s Barbie in Warner Bros. and Mattel Movie

Margot Robbie’s Barbie has seemingly found her Ken in Ryan Gosling. The two-time Oscar-nominee is in final negotiations to star in the upcoming Warner Bros. and Mattel film, directed by Greta Gerwig, who also co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach. Robbie also does double duty on the project; in addition to starring as the iconic Mattel doll, she’s producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner, which is coming off an Oscar-winning run for last year’s “Promising Young Woman.” Producers on “Barbie” also include LuckyChap’s Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara; Mattel’s Robbie Brenner and Ynon Kreiz; and David Heyman. Plans to adapt Barbie’s...
MOVIES
Collider

'Home Sweet Home Alone' Trailer Reveals Holiday Hijinks and a McCallister Family Easter Egg

The upcoming reimagining of the beloved 1990 film Home Alone titled Home Sweet Home Alone has got an official trailer and its first images. Directed by Dan Mazer, the film also tells the story of a family that, in the chaos of getting everything packed and ready to go on holiday, ends up leaving their son behind at home. Home Sweet Home Alone will be premiering exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, November 12.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Maya and the Three’: TV Review

Every scene in Maya and the Three is a feast for the eyes. Deep golds, shimmering blues and fierce reds meld beautifully in this Netflix series about the adventures of a Mesoamerican teen who’s more interested in polishing her fighting skills than attending to her royal duties. Created by The Book of Life director Jorge Gutiérrez, Maya and the Three is a grand fantasy adventure told in nine chapters, beginning on the day of the feisty protagonist’s coronation as princess of the Teca Kingdom. The first episode, “Chapter 1: Quinceañera,” opens with Maya (voiced by Zoe Saldana) recounting a tale that...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Far Cry 6 Assassin's Creed Easter Egg Is Killing Players

Ubisoft is big on putting Easter eggs in its games to reference other projects and series, and Far Cry 6 is no exception. The game features more than one Assassin's Creedreference, but one of them is proving to be rather deadly for players who forget what game they're in and try to follow through with the Easter egg. The consequences for doing so are basically nonexistent, however, so there's no harm in trying it out if you come across it.
VIDEO GAMES

