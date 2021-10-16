CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Bulls show promising signs while going unbeaten in preseason

By Cody Westerlund
670 The Score
670 The Score
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y2fF8_0cSy7xYY00

CHICAGO (670 The Score) – A preseason that went as well as it could’ve for the Bulls ended in style Friday evening.

Chicago earned a 118-105 win against Memphis at the United Center to wrap up a 4-0 mark in exhibition play. Forward Patrick Williams fit in well to the starting lineup and felt good in returning from a severe ankle sprain, showing that he’s healthy – though in need of a little more conditioning – as the regular-season opener looms at Detroit next Wednesday. Star guard Zach LaVine scored 31 points, again displaying his superb efficiency but this time doing so with less of a stress load as others help create on the offensive end, which was one of his biggest takeaways in the early going with a new-look group.

“We’re an extremely explosive offensive team, that when we lock in on the defensive end, we can be extremely scary,” said LaVine, who shot 51.7% from the field and 52.4% on 3-pointers in the preseason. “We got a bunch of guys out here playing for each other, trying to figure each other out, that are extremely unselfish and will do anything to win, will sacrifice and try to figure it out with this process.”

Bulls newcomer DeMar DeRozan (19 points) maintained that an unbeaten record doesn’t mean anything in the preseason, but the manner in which the revamped team has operated is a promising indicator. The Bulls posted a 111.1 offensive rating in the four exhibition games, the third-best mark in the NBA through Friday night. Their 91.3 defensive rating was tied for first in the league.

Both were good signs, though it should be noted the Bulls’ first three preseason games came against poor competition (the Cavaliers twice, the Zion Williamson-less Pelicans once). That’s what made Friday more telling in coach Billy Donovan’s mind, as the Grizzlies posed a tougher test and were close to full strength.

The Bulls promptly greeted the visitors rudely, scoring on their first five possessions and opening up an early 16-6 lead. The Grizzlies responded by dominating in the paint for the rest of the first quarter and converting easy looks, but the Bulls steadied themselves for the rest of the game and took control late.

Donovan liked what he saw in flashes while believing his team’s ceiling is much higher because it’s not yet consistent.

“We have moments where we play really, really good basketball on both ends of the floor,” Donovan said. “I think I talked about the consistency part. I thought offensively for us tonight, I just think we have way too many possessions where we are not flowing, as organized, in sync with one another. I think as I mentioned many times, that was part of the reason we needed to play so much. DeMar and (Nikola Vucevic), Zach, Lonzo (Ball), those guys are very, very gifted offensive players and I think when you put a group like that together they have to learn to play with each other. And I think that will take a little bit of time. But we are going to have to flow a little bit better. I think there are times we do it and it looks really, really good, but it’s too sporadic. And I think sometimes when we don’t have great offensive possessions, (it) really bleeds into our defense a little bit. But listen, we competed, we hung in there, we battled.”

Asked what he learned about the Bulls in the preseason, DeRozan responded, “Not too much – I mean that in the most positive way.” He then cited his teammates’ effort and unselfishness as traits he expected to shine before shedding light on the team’s progress on the chemistry front.

“It’s pretty good,” DeRozan said. “I mean, we’ve got a long way to go. First and foremost, every guy that steps out there on that court is very unselfish. They want the next person to be successful and help the best way we can. Offensively, we’re trying to make our jobs easy. Sometimes we become overly unselfish moving the ball, passing the ball, but that’s just a product of being a new team. We definitely are going to continue to get better with the more reps we have, the more practice, the more mistakes we make and look at film and are able to understand what we can be better at. I feel like we got a long season to continue to get better at it.”

Cody Westerlund is a sports editor for 670TheScore.com and covers the Bulls. Follow him on Twitter @CodyWesterlund.

Comments / 3

Related
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Zach Lavine
chatsports.com

Preseason Recap: Bulls 102, Cavs 101 (The Sexland Charade)

The Cavs lose a close one to the Chicago Bulls, 102-101 in a relatively thrilling preseason rematch that showed what’s possible for this year’s Cavs team. Let’s get right to the highlights of the game…. 1. Starting Ricky Rubio and Lauri Markkanen a smashing success. Since Darius Garland (illness) and...
NBA
chatsports.com

Preseason Live Thread: Bulls @ Cavs, The Rematch

The Chicago Bulls come to the shores of Lake Erie for a preseason rematch against the Cavs. Chris Fedor of cleveland.com reporting that Sexland will not be available tonight:. #Cavs Darius Garland and Collin Sexton to miss tonight's preseason game, moving Ricky Rubio and Lauri Markkanen into the starting lineup with Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen vs. Chicago, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. https://t.co/bJWCqoTlQA.
NBA
NBC Chicago

Bulls Pass Chemistry Class With Perfect Preseason Record

4 takeaways from Bulls' perfect preseason slate originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Preseason or not, 4-0 is better than 0-4. This Chicago Bulls preseason carried something of a sense of urgency in the sense that management added so much firepower and so many different parts that head coach Billy Donovan wanted to form chemistry quickly. Starters logged ample playing time. Off-day practices featured plenty of scrimmaging.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulls#Cavaliers#Pelicans
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bulls vs. Cavaliers preseason preview: How to watch, start time

Through the first two games of the preseason, the Chicago Bulls have put the league on notice with two 36-point victories. The Bulls’ offense has been electric and their defense has been stout. This may just be the preseason but if these first two games are any inclination on what the Bulls will look like come the regular season, the Eastern Conference should watch out.
NBA
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: Zach LaVine captures hearts after undefeated preseason

These Chicago Bulls will, indeed, be different. After all of the offseason moves and the building of hype surrounding this new roster, it looks as though Billy Donovan has himself a ball club. The Bulls finished off an undefeated preseason Friday night with a win over the Memphis Grizzlies, and...
NBA
NBC Chicago

Bulls Maintain Perfect Preseason Record With Win Over Cavaliers

Bulls stay perfect in preseason with win over Cavaliers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A leviathan nearly fell Sunday evening in Cleveland, Ohio. But never fear. The 2021 Chicago Bulls, who entered play with a league-best plus-32.5 net rating through two preseason games, narrowly escaped Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with a 102-101 win, pushing their record in exhibition play to 3-0.
NBA
Morning Journal

Markkanen scores 18, Cavaliers fall to Bulls in preseason game

The Cavaliers had a much better showing against the Bulls in the teams’ second matchup of the preseason. But Chicago prevailed again, 102-101, on Oct. 10 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Bulls routed the Cavs, 131-95, in the preseason opener. This time, the Cavs led until Chicago’s Ayo Dosunmu made...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

How Bulls' preseason reserves are making case for larger roles

All any NBA player can do is make the most of his opportunity. When the Chicago Bulls get healthy, who knows what kind of role Ayo Dosunmu, Alize Johnson and Derrick Jones Jr. will have in Billy Donovan's rotation? But this is indisputable: Until Coby White, Tony Bradley and Patrick Williams return from injury, each player is making an impact.
NBA
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: 3 pleasant surprises from first 3 preseason games

In the midst of the final week of the preseason, it’s almost time for second-year head coach Billy Donovan and the Chicago Bulls to turn the focus to the regular season slate. The Bulls have one game remaining in the preseason slate before the regular season tips off. And the Bulls are off to quite the start through three games in the preseason.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs’ towering lineup nearly stifles Bulls in preseason rematch

Cavs suffer second preseason loss against the Bulls. After suffering a harrowing defeat at the hands of the Chicago Bulls nearly a week ago, an undermanned Cleveland Cavaliers squad pulled around but came just short, giving up a 102-101 decision as they dropped to 1-3 in the preseason. Playing without...
NBA
nileswestnews.org

Preseason Hype – Chicago Bulls Edition

The Chicago Bulls started off the preseason 3-0 and have been winning in high fashion. This high scoring offense is fun to watch, creating a lot of excitement from fans for a successful playoff team. After an exciting off-season, multiple additions have been made to the organization. With an already...
NBA
FanSided

Chicago Bulls continue balanced attack as they go 3-0 in preseason

Don’t look now, but the Chicago Bulls are 3-0 over the course of the 2021 NBA preseason after another win Sunday night over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sure, many consider preseason sports to be meaningless. However, in the NBA, these games mean much more than other leagues. Players typically see more minutes in preseason action than other athletes in different sports, so there’s a lot to take away from these first three games.
NBA
Cleveland.com

Cavaliers vs. Bulls: Live updates from fourth preseason game Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers will play their fourth preseason game tonight against the Chicago Bulls. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. It’s the second time these two teams are opposing this preseason. The Bulls crushed Cleveland, 131-95, in Chicago on Tuesday night. The Cavs will be shorthanded for...
NBA
chatsports.com

Sam Smith: High basketball IQ shining through with preseason Bulls

The Bulls are 3-0 in the preseason with the final exhibition game Friday in the United Center against the Memphis Grizzlies. That's not why many of us believe the Bulls will be not only much improved this season, but a seriously competitive team in the Eastern Conference. In the team's...
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Bulls Sign, Waive Bryce Alford

OCTOBER 14: The Bulls have waived Alford, according to NBA.com’s transactions log. The guard is a potential candidate to join the Windy City Bulls, Chicago’s G League affiliate. OCTOBER 13: The Bulls are signing free agent guard Bryce Alford to a training camp contract, a league source tells our JD...
NBA
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
353
Followers
1K+
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy