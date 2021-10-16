49ers stats: Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa headline leaders at the bye week
The 49ers’ group of stat leaders was always bound to look a little different this season. New names and new roles meant some potential changes in who was out front on the club’s statistical production.
It turns out that while some names are a little different, there aren’t a ton of surprises after five games with a couple of minor exceptions. What’s more concerning than a changing leaderboard is how unremarkable some of the team’s should-be leaders have been when it comes their box score output.
There’s still 12 more games for players who’re lagging to climb out of an early hole, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if the team’s statistical leaders going into the bye are all still there when the season comes to a close.
Passing yards
QB Jimmy Garoppolo: 925 yards
This isn’t a huge surprise. He’s the starting quarterback and Trey Lance hasn’t played nearly enough to threaten Garoppolo’s spot.
Rushing yards
RB Elijah Mitchell: 189 yards
An injury to Raheem Mostert thrust Mitchell into early action. He went for 104 yards in his Week 1 debut, and he’s still the leading rusher despite missing two games with a shoulder injury.
Receiving yards
WR Deebo Samuel: 548 yards
This is only a minor surprise, but injury issues for George Kittle and the mysterious disappearance of Brandon Aiyuk helped pave the way for a monster start to Samuel’s third season. He’s second in the NFL in receiving yards behind Green Bay’s DaVante Adams.
Touchdowns
WR Deebo Samuel: 4 touchdowns
This is a weird one. The 49ers have scored 14 offensive touchdowns, but Samuel is the only player with more than one. His two-touchdown game against the Seahawks made him the first 49er to have more than one touchdown for the season. He has three through the air and his rushing score vs. the Cardinals was San Francisco’s lone touchdown of the game.
Tackles
LB Fred Warner: 45 tackles
It hasn’t been Warner’s best year to this point, especially in coverage, but he is still all over the field and it’s hard to find a play where he doesn’t wind up near the football.
Tackles for loss
DE Nick Bosa: 8 tackles for loss
The 49ers player who spends the most time in the backfield is their leader in tackles for loss. Who would’ve thought? DL Kentavius Street is tied for second on the list with three TFLs. Strong safety Jaquiski Tartt has also racked up a trio.
Sacks
DE Nick Bosa: 5.0 sacks
After a year away because of a torn ACL, Bosa has bounced back in a big way with sacks in four of the first five games. He’s is a terror coming off the edge who requires offense to throw multiple bodies at him. The attention on Bosa should eventually help free up the rest of the defensive front to make plays, but he should also be their leader in sacks for the foreseeable future.
Pass breakups
CB Emmanuel Moseley: 3 pass breakups
Moseley didn’t play until Week 3 but he still finds himself atop the team’s PBU leaderboard. Teams have tested Moseley a few times with their top receivers, but the cornerback has been equal to the task each time. If he finds his way into a legitimate CB1 role the 49ers secondary will be much better off.
Interceptions
LB Dre Greenlaw: 1 interception
It isn’t a great sign for the 49ers’ defense that they’ve generated two takeaways and just one INT through five weeks. Nevertheless, Greenlaw’s Week 1 pick-six vs. Jared Goff and the Lions remains the 49ers’ only interception of the season.
