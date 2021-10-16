CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers stats: Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa headline leaders at the bye week

By Kyle Madson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WaT0A_0cSy7s8v00

The 49ers’ group of stat leaders was always bound to look a little different this season. New names and new roles meant some potential changes in who was out front on the club’s statistical production.

It turns out that while some names are a little different, there aren’t a ton of surprises after five games with a couple of minor exceptions. What’s more concerning than a changing leaderboard is how unremarkable some of the team’s should-be leaders have been when it comes their box score output.

There’s still 12 more games for players who’re lagging to climb out of an early hole, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if the team’s statistical leaders going into the bye are all still there when the season comes to a close.

Passing yards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bU2iq_0cSy7s8v00
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

QB Jimmy Garoppolo: 925 yards

This isn’t a huge surprise. He’s the starting quarterback and Trey Lance hasn’t played nearly enough to threaten Garoppolo’s spot.

Rushing yards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44yjtw_0cSy7s8v00
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

RB Elijah Mitchell: 189 yards

An injury to Raheem Mostert thrust Mitchell into early action. He went for 104 yards in his Week 1 debut, and he’s still the leading rusher despite missing two games with a shoulder injury.

Receiving yards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ri3Gi_0cSy7s8v00
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

WR Deebo Samuel: 548 yards

This is only a minor surprise, but injury issues for George Kittle and the mysterious disappearance of Brandon Aiyuk helped pave the way for a monster start to Samuel’s third season. He’s second in the NFL in receiving yards behind Green Bay’s DaVante Adams.

Touchdowns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fYkfm_0cSy7s8v00
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

WR Deebo Samuel: 4 touchdowns

This is a weird one. The 49ers have scored 14 offensive touchdowns, but Samuel is the only player with more than one. His two-touchdown game against the Seahawks made him the first 49er to have more than one touchdown for the season. He has three through the air and his rushing score vs. the Cardinals was San Francisco’s lone touchdown of the game.

Tackles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oEGv1_0cSy7s8v00
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

LB Fred Warner: 45 tackles

It hasn’t been Warner’s best year to this point, especially in coverage, but he is still all over the field and it’s hard to find a play where he doesn’t wind up near the football.

Tackles for loss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VLZ2n_0cSy7s8v00
(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

DE Nick Bosa: 8 tackles for loss

The 49ers player who spends the most time in the backfield is their leader in tackles for loss. Who would’ve thought? DL Kentavius Street is tied for second on the list with three TFLs. Strong safety Jaquiski Tartt has also racked up a trio.

Sacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l0Xo5_0cSy7s8v00
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

DE Nick Bosa: 5.0 sacks

After a year away because of a torn ACL, Bosa has bounced back in a big way with sacks in four of the first five games. He’s is a terror coming off the edge who requires offense to throw multiple bodies at him. The attention on Bosa should eventually help free up the rest of the defensive front to make plays, but he should also be their leader in sacks for the foreseeable future.

Pass breakups

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vSQxf_0cSy7s8v00
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

CB Emmanuel Moseley: 3 pass breakups

Moseley didn’t play until Week 3 but he still finds himself atop the team’s PBU leaderboard. Teams have tested Moseley a few times with their top receivers, but the cornerback has been equal to the task each time. If he finds his way into a legitimate CB1 role the 49ers secondary will be much better off.

Interceptions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fVEj5_0cSy7s8v00
(AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)

LB Dre Greenlaw: 1 interception

It isn’t a great sign for the 49ers’ defense that they’ve generated two takeaways and just one INT through five weeks. Nevertheless, Greenlaw’s Week 1 pick-six vs. Jared Goff and the Lions remains the 49ers’ only interception of the season.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Bosa matches Bryant Young with impressive sack stat

In case you didn't know already, Nick Bosa is one of the NFL's elite pass-rushers. As was 49ers legend Bryant Young back in the day. Through five games this season, Bosa has a total of five sacks. According to the 49ers, Bosa is the first player since Young to register five or more sacks through five games. Young had six sacks through the 49ers' first five games in 2005.
NFL
Vacaville Reporter

49ers analysis: 5 ways to save the season after this week’s bye

A pack of 49ers fans, fresh off an Arizona boys trip, proposed a question to me as we exited the airport Monday: Thumbs up or down on Trey Lance?. “Thumbs up,” I replied. “But no matter who’s at quarterback, the 49ers have other issues.”. Then we rattled off a few...
NFL
NBC Sports

Nick Bosa avoids criticizing officials despite believing 49ers deserved a safety

49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead was held by Josh Jones on back-to-back plays. The first wasn’t called. The second was. It appeared both occurred in the end zone. Officials, though, ruled Jones’ hold of Armstead occurred in the field of play, denying the 49ers a safety. 49ers defensive end Nick...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaquiski Tartt
Person
George Kittle
49erswebzone

49ers’ Nick Bosa fine after Cardinals player fell on his arm, humorously avoids criticizing officiating

294 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Watching Nick Bosa test his arm and wrist on the sideline had to be a scary moment for San Francisco 49ers fans. Bosa missed most of last season after suffering a torn ACL. The last thing anyone wants to see is the talented pass rusher miss more time this season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Deebo Samuel scores vintage Deebo touchdown

How about running back Deebo Samuel? The 49ers offense finally got rolling late in the third quarter against the Cardinals thanks to a big catch-and-run by Brandon Aiyuk and a personal foul on Arizona defensive end Chandler Jones. San Francisco capitalized on a toss play to Samuel where he followed the block of big left tackle Trent Williams, broke another tackle and got in for the 49ers’ first score of the game.
NFL
Niners Nation

Golden Nuggets: Nick Bosa says Trey Lance was “fun to watch”

That was the most aggressive we’ve seen Kyle Shanahan on fourth down since his first year as a head coach if not ever. The 49ers didn’t convert on fourth down as most would have liked, but it was encouraging to see Shanahan coach to win. “Overall, I think we could...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Seahawks#American Football#Stat#Wr#Cardinals#Warner
FanSided

5 underperforming 49ers who must play better after Week 6 bye

The 49ers are far from out of the playoff picture but need a turnaround after a 2-3 start leading into the bye, meaning these five players have to be better. The San Francisco 49ers needed an early bye week this season. While a bye towards the very beginning of the year isn’t always preferred by teams, it should at least afford the opportunity for the 2-3 Niners to refocus, regroup and prepare for what should be an easier stretch of games after dropping the last three in a row.
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers’ Nick Bosa excited by Trey Lance’s progress, believes Brandon Aiyuk will ‘come alive’

335 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trey Lance entered the NFL without a whole lot of collegiate experience under his belt. He started only one full season for the North Dakota State Bison. He joined the San Francisco 49ers with a lot to learn, and the plan has always been to start Jimmy Garoppolo during the regular season, allowing Lance the time needed to absorb the offense.
NFL
Oroville Mercury-Register

49ers’ Nick Bosa stakes claim as being NFL’s best at an overlooked category

SANTA CLARA — Each sack by Nick Bosa gains him more and more recognition. That’s how the NFL works. That’s what everyone wants to see in his return from a 2020 knee injury. His influence goes beyond that for the 49ers. Bosa is playing 70 percent of the defensive snaps...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SF

Week 7 Conditions Make a Perfect Fantasy Setup for Deebo Samuel vs. Colts

The 49ers come off their bye with Jimmy Garoppolo back at quarterback. He'll be playing through a calf injury, without George Kittle and in possible windy/rainy conditions Sunday night. While the 49ers would surely prefer to protect a less than 100% Jimmy G in poor weather, San Francisco may be forced to pass more than usual while up against DVOA's No. 1 run defense (compared to Indy's 29th ranked pass defense), so he's a fantasy option during a week with a whopping six byes.
NFL
FanSided

Nick Bosa erases Colts drive, forces crazy turnover for 49ers

Nick Bosa is an elite football player, and he showed it during Sunday Night Football against the Colts, making a game-changing play in the red zone. When people think about elite edge rushers, the primary stat that comes to mind are sacks. But as fans and analysts are realizing, the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terrifying Patrick Mahomes Injury

Kansas City Chiefs fans and the rest of the NFL world are currently holding their breath, hoping for the best with Patrick Mahomes. The MVP quarterback had to leave Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tennessee Titans after taking a terrifying hit to the head. Mahomes was getting wrapped up in...
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

40K+
Followers
82K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy