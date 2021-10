The Northampton Yellow Jackets faced the Arcadia Firebirds Thursday, Oct. 14. They won 3-0. The first set was a close contest. The Firebirds showed a lot of poise and responded to every Yellow Jacket point with a series of stellar serves and returns. Midway through the match, the score was tied at 13, but momentum eventually swung back into the Yellow Jackets’ favor. They won 25-17.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO