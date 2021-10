DIAMOND, MO. — It was senior night for Diamond as they hosted the 5-2 Sarcoxie Bears Friday night.

Diamond opened up the scoring in the second quarter and was able to maintain control throughout the game. The Wildcats came out with the win 28-14, their first over Sarcoxie since 2015. They’re now 4-4 on the season.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.