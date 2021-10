Among a field which included several national contenders, the UNC women’s cross country team placed fifth overall at the FSU XC Invitational in Tallahassee, FL, Friday morning. This is the first race in which either the Carolina women’s or men’s cross country teams have not placed first overall this season. UNC graduate student Paige Hofstad finished first among her teammates in 15th, with freshman Brynn Brown coming in 39th.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO