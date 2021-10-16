CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Charlamagne Tha God Forgot That He & Chlöe Are Cousins

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou never know who is related to whom in the entertainment industry. Saweetie and Gabrielle Union are cousins, as are Snoop Dogg and Ray J, but not many are aware that Charlamagne Tha God and Chlöe are cousins, as well—including Charlamagne. The singer recently visited The Breakfast Club where they rehashed...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Tells Charlamagne Tha God "You Was Wrong" Over Rich Homie Quan Prediction

About a decade ago, Charlamagne Tha God went on the record to say that he predicted Rich Homie Quan would have a longer, more impactful music career than his Rich Gang partner Young Thug. Having made those comments, and then getting on Birdman's bad side a few years later, Charlamagne was never blessed with an interview from Jeffery on The Breakfast Club. Considering how close Thug is to Birdman, he was seemingly boycotting the platform after the three hosts failed to "put respect" on Baby's name. Ten years later, Thug has officially made his first appearance on the hip-hop radio show, speaking about his new album Punk, making "Way 2 Sexy" with Drake and Future, and much more.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Here’s Chlöe’s Reaction to People Comparing Her to Beyoncé

Chlöe Bailey often draws comparisons with her mentor Beyoncé, and was even dubbed “baby Beyoncé” after sharing her debut single “Have Mercy.”. Chlöe said she’s “grateful” that fans think she’s reminiscent of Bey, telling the Breakfast Club, “I love her so much and we talk about any and everything. I’m just so grateful to have her stamp of approval and she always gives me words of encouragement—you have no idea how much that means to me.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Dr. Dre Shares Heartfelt Message From Snoop Dogg

Dr. Dre published an inspirational video Snoop Dogg sent him on Instagram, Saturday, and thanked him for the positive energy. Dre also thanked everyone else who has sent him positive messages in the wake of his grandmother's passing. “Ever since I was fuckin’ with you, before I was fuckin’ with...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Celebrates 30 Years With His Wife Shante Broadus

On Wednesday, Snoop Dogg officially turned 50 years old, and one day later, it appears that the prolific West Coast legend still has plenty to celebrate. In a heartfelt post shared to Instagram, Snoop took a moment to honor his wife, high school sweetheart, and business partner: Shante Broadus. As...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray J
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Dj Envy
Person
Gabrielle Union
Person
Charlamagne Tha God
The New Yorker

The News, According to Charlamagne tha God and Jon Stewart

“Yes, we talk about race a lot on this show,” Charlamagne tha God says, in his new weekly late-night series on Comedy Central. “That’s America’s fault. Not mine.” Voilà, the rationale behind our glut of edutainment! The ignorance of the population has compelled Charlamagne, a radio personality turned member of the commentariat, to dispense his wisdom. He is the latest pop-cultural figure to convince Americans that he is a race whisperer. As the host and one of the executive producers of “Tha God’s Honest Truth with Charlamagne tha God,” he purports to offer an “unapologetically Black” perspective on crises like the backlash against critical race theory and the discourse surrounding mental health. It is the species of current-affairs television that executives like to categorize as urgent or necessary. The country needs Charlamagne, and it needs him badly. Maybe that’s why the set of his talk show looks like the lair of a B-movie superhero.
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Young Thug Squashes Beef with Charlamagne; Talks ‘PUNK’ & More on The Breakfast Club

Young Thug is currently promoting his new album PUNK which is getting a mixed reaction from fans. The album is on course to move around 90k copies in the first week and fresh off his live performance on Saturday Night Live on NBC on Saturday, he stopped by The Breakfast Club on Monday morning to chat with Charlamagne Tha God and Angela Yee. This marked his very first appearance on the popular show.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Snoop Dogg's Mother, Beverly Tate, Dies

Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly Tate, has died ... this according to her own son. The rapper broke the news Sunday, posting a tribute to her on Instagram and writing ... "Thank u god for giving me an angel 🕊 for a mother 💖🙏🏽🌹💝 TWMA." There's another post where he thanks his mom for having him. A cause of death wasn't revealed.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tha#The Breakfast Club
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Has A Message For Rappers Who Went To "BMF" Premiere But Not His Own Film Premiere

The premiere of the first season of BMF, the latest series produced by 50 Cent at Starz, was extremely successful, kicking off in Atlanta with guests including Snoop Dogg, Young Thug, Gunna, DaBaby, and more. The day earlier, Boosie Badazz premiered his new biopic, but there was a much smaller turn-out on the celebrity front. After Lil Duval spoke out against the rappers who attended BMF but not My Struggle, Boosie decided to address the topic himself, speaking on it during his latest interview with VladTV.
MOVIES
rollingout.com

Snoop Dogg sends encouraging message to Dr. Dre as he battles divorce and loss

Dr. Dre has been dealing with a few personal issues lately including his pending divorce from his estranged wife Nicole Young and the recent passing of his grandmother. Snoop Dogg, who turned 50 last week, sent some encouraging words to his former mentor and the man who established his career. Dre shared the heartfelt sentiments.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Bossip

Charlamagne and Tristan Harris about social media on Tha God's Honest Truth

Feel however you want but Tha Truth is Tha Truth…. Charlamagne Tha God took to the airwaves last week to take on “The Digital Devil” which is social media on his new Comedy Central show, Tha God’s Honest Truth. At one point or another, we’ve all struggled to unplug from the infinite timelines on our phones and that is not an accident. Social media corporations have invested millions of dollars into creating algorithms and hiring engineers to ensure that our emotions are sufficiently licked and we never stop scrolling. To make matters worse, the government seems to have NO interest in regulating these companies’ malevolent money-makin’ morals.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
insideradio.com

Charlamagne Tha God: Podcasting Is ‘The Future Of Where Audio Is Going.’

Even though Charlamagne Tha God was at Advertising Week to promote his new Comedy Central show “Tha God’s Honest Truth With Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey,” the co-host of Premiere Networks “The Breakfast Club,” and media entrepreneur, had plenty to say about radio and podcasting. In an interview taped as he was...
CELEBRITIES
Albia Newspapers

Snoop Dogg's mom dies

Snoop Dogg's mom has died. The 'Drop It Like It's Hot' hitmaker has been left heartbroken after Beverly Tate passed away over the weekend, and described his mother as an "angel" as he paid tribute to her on Instagram. The 50-year-old rapper shared a photo of himself and Beverly on...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Fans Scold Boosie Following His Homophobic Lil Nas X Rant

Boosie Badazz posted extremely homophobic tweets about Lil Nas X, Saturday afternoon, after the Montero rapper joked about doing a song with him. Fans were quick to come at Boosie in his replies. The back and forth was started when Nas name-dropped Boosie while speaking with his fans on an...
CELEBRITIES
countryliving.com

Wendy Williams Will Not Return To Her Talk Show Amid ‘Serious Complications’ From Graves’ Disease

The Wendy Williams Show is back—but without its host. Wendy Williams, 57, is “experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ disease and her thyroid condition,” per a statement posted to the show’s Instagram account on October 12. “It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.” Instead, a series of guest hosts and panels will take Williams’ place.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 17, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Dad Seal — Photos

Leni Klum rocked a black mini dress while posing for photos with dad Seal at the LA premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Harder They Fall.’. Heidi Klum‘s 17-year-old daughter Leni made a rare red carpet appearance with her adopted father, Seal, on Wednesday, October 13 at the premiere for the new Netflix Western film, The Harder They Fall. Leni and Seal, who has raised the rising model with Heidi, 48, since her birth in 2004, posed for photos together on the carpet at The Shrine in Los Angeles. The pair were there to celebrate the new film, which Seal contributed to the soundtrack of alongside JAY-Z and Lauryn Hill.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOT 97

Bow Wow Reacts To Courts Ruling That Stone Moss Is His Son

Bow Wow got good news over the weekend. According to reports, courts declared Stone Moss as Bow’s biological son- which was once in questioning. Last month, during a Q&A on Twitter, it was implied that Bow was denying Stone as his child, allegedly because he didn’t want to pay Stone’s mother any child support.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy