Student burned in fire set on school bus

(Osceola, IA) — A school bus driver in Osceola has been placed on administrative leave after complaints he abused some of the students riding his bus. Those students say the driver got mad about a noisy toy last Wednesday, stopped the bus, and grabbed the cheeks of a six-year-old boy. When the boy’s eight-year-old sister came to his defense, the other students say the driver grabbed her aggressively, too. The children’s mother says both had red marks on their cheeks. Osceola police are reportedly reviewing surveillance video from inside the bus. Several students were crying when their parents picked them up. Another parent says there have been issues in the past with the driver – whose name hasn’t been released.

OSCEOLA, IA ・ 13 DAYS AGO