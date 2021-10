Tina Thompson says this year’s Virginia women’s basketball team is better prepared to win games than in any of her previous three seasons as the team’s coach. After three consecutive losing seasons and a winless record last year — UVA played five games before the team opted out of the season because of COVID-19 concerns — the time is now for Thompson’s team to make progress. She dived into the transfer portal this offseason to remake a roster in need of depth, athleticism and talent.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO