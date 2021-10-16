CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Biden open to shortening length of programs in spending bill

restorationnewsmedia.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARTFORD, Conn. — President Joe Biden said Friday he would prefer...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
crossroadstoday.com

Biden hosts Manchin to discuss finalizing spending bill

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is hosting critical moderate Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at his home in Delaware on Sunday in a push to finalize an agreement on a sweeping economic and climate package, a White House official told CNN. The meeting is unlikely to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

'Trillion!': Harris corrects Biden on size of his already-passed spending plan

Sitting a few feet from President Joe Biden during his speech to commemorate the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial's 10th anniversary, Vice President Kamala Harris was well-positioned to issue a quick correction when the president needed it. Touting the size of the American Rescue Plan, a stimulus package passed in...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
restorationnewsmedia.com

Deal on $2 trillion Biden plan seems close, but elusive

WASHINGTON — A deal within reach, President Joe Biden and Congress’ top Democrats edged close to sea... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
US News and World Report

Biden Blunts Expectations for Spending Bill

Here's the deal, folks: the ambitious plans to provide relief to parents, caregivers, students and other Americans hoping to benefit from a sweeping domestic policy bill are going to be greatly scaled back, or they won't pass. That was the blunt message President Joe Biden delivered to America during a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spending Bill#Shortening#The Wilson Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WSAV News 3

Deal on Biden’s $2T plan edges closer; Harris is ‘confident’

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deal within reach, President Joe Biden and Congress’ top Democrats edged close to sealing their giant domestic legislation Friday, though the day’s informal deadline appeared to slip as they worked to scale back the measure and determine how to pay for it. Negotiations were expected to continue into the weekend, all […]
U.S. POLITICS
restorationnewsmedia.com

Political power is problem, not solution

President Joe Biden wants the Occupational Safety & Health Administration to mandate COVID-19 vaccin... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
POLITICS
The Independent

What's in, and what's out, as Democrats reshape Biden bill

After months of talks, Democrats are edging closer to an agreement on what programs and policies to include in President Joe Biden s massive plan to expand health and safety net programs and combat global warming. The plan seems likely to include universal preschool, paid family leave and the continuation of a child tax credit that was increased earlier this year and applied to more families. Democrats are scaling back some investments or shortening the timeframe for when those programs would be up and running to fit within an approximately $2 trillion budget over 10 years, rather than the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia’s Manchin agreeable to wealth tax for Biden plan

Pivotal Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin appears to be on board with White House proposals for new taxes on billionaires and certain corporations to help pay for President Joe Biden’s scaled-back social services and climate change package. Biden huddled with the conservative West Virginia Democrat and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer at the president’s Delaware home […]
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy