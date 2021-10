As we roll this week, we have reached the time of year in October that football playoffs begin for North Dakota high school football. Langdon-Edmore-Munich has clinched the second seed in the playoffs for Class B 11 Man Football. The Cards will host a first round game on Oct. 23, with their opponent and game time to be determined. They will need some help with upsets in other games to be able to host more than one contest. Whether at home or on the road, it's been another great season of Cardinals football, with just one loss on the year going into their last regular season game of the year against Carrington at home on Oct. 15 for Senior Night. The Cards four seniors, Tucker Welsh, Shaun Goeser, Jacob Pollestad and Zach Rostvet will be honored before the game, along with their parents. At the time of this writing, it looked like the Cardinals would host either Lisbon or Oakes in their first round playoff games, but it wouldn't be confirmed until the last week of the regular season.

LANGDON, ND ・ 9 DAYS AGO