Football

Spin it how you want . we were out gained by Syracuse and

tigernet.com
 9 days ago

A horrible offense at that, But they still out gained us. How do you spin...

www.tigernet.com

tigernet.com

Clemson and other big name name schools not looking good. So what's changed this year...

To me it's all this NIL crap and social media awareness. Our seniors use to always vote no on social.media during the year bc it was too much of a distraction. This year they allowed it bc they could make money off it posting stuff. Their image. With Dabo making remarks about how young and immature we are, it just seems like this could be part of the problem and for other programs as well. 🤷 I will say also that our problems on offense are not just directed at one player or position. Everything has to click as a unit to pull off a play effectively. What we lack is veteran leadership and confidence in knowing what we are going to go out and do every game. I saw DJ hit wrs , Shipley, and Galloway right in the hands and they all drop them wide open. Then when Taisun comes in they catch them. To me that's what's odd. Also what's odd is why out coached won't exploit the middle of the field more often. I mean 2 plays we called a route over the middle one to Shipley and the other to Ross and both were so open a Mack truck could fit in the hole. Yet we refuse to go there more often. What I'm saying is some of this isn't just on the players.... It's our Offensive playcalling too.
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

I don't give a #### I wore my orange shirt Friday

I wear orange Tiger Paw shirts every day and have for the past 5 years or so. I rotate about 20 that I have. A person at a church function tonight commented that he had never seen me with another kind of shirt, and I replied that I didn't wear any others.
tigernet.com

Dabo is so much more than wins and losses

We need Dabo to stay and retire from Clemson as did Frank Howard. Remember, Coach Howard retired for health reasons. He said the alumni was sick of him. But that was Coach Howard’s sense of humor for ya. But I do agree, I hope Dabo retires right here at little ol’ Clemson. He’s a winner, and regardless of what the chicken pluckers from Columbia want to believe, he’s a smart man. This team is gonna get it turned around.
CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

Nothing sends a stronger message as to

What CLEMSON truly is than filling the stadium Saturday and being loud! Yes, it has been rough so far, but let’s all do our part to not let this thing start to snowball. GO TIGERS!. This 100%, I don’t think we get Arch and honestly don’t think we need him...
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ugly fight breaks out in stands during LSU-Ole Miss game

LSU and Ole Miss faced each other in Oxford on Saturday after the retirement of Eli Manning’s N0. 10 before the game. The Tigers held a 7-0 1st-quarter lead as they looked to pull off an upset, but the Rebels soared from there as they scored 31 points in the 2nd and 3rd quarters combined to win 31-17 and improve to 6-1.
tigernet.com

Clemson and other big name name schools not looking good. So what's changed this year...

CLEMSON, SC
tigernet.com

One of Clemson’s most recognizable graduates passes away

James Michael Tyler of 'Friends' fame died Sunday morning at his home in Los Angeles after a battle with prostate cancer. Re: One of Clemson’s most recognizable graduates passes away. Thank you for posting this. Had no idea he was a Clemson grad. He had an early rough life and...
CLEMSON, SC

