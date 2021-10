Welcome to Olive Her Friends, where we find small dogs that are desperate for a home. We want you to find that companion you've been looking for. Meet the dog who's just a sad boy. Travish is a long-haired Chihuahua weighing in at 10 pounds. His adoption fee is only $100, which includes vetting, microchip, and microchip enrollment fee. Travish likes other dogs and cats but he prefers to just lay low hang out by himself and listen to Adele on repeat.

BENTON, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO