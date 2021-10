That shovel pass gone bad is a metaphor for this season. Buried us. This year is one of those that makes our championships so special. We remember years like this were not too long ago with little ole Clemson. But I truly believe what Dabo said. This will make us stronger in the long run. Recruits will want to help get us back on track. If we turn things around next year it will be one of the greatest football stories ever.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 4 HOURS AGO