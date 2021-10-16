Syracuse redo of the dome

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – B.T. Potter’s 40-yard field goal with 9:22 to play to give Clemson a 10-point edge proved to be the difference as Clemson held on to defeat Syracuse, 17-14, at the Carrier Dome on Friday night. Clemson (4-2, 3-1 ACC) won its fourth in a row in the series and improved to 8-2 all-time against the Orange, who fell to 3-4 with the loss. Syracuse placekicker Andre Szmyt’s 47-yard game-tying field goal attempt sailed left with 38 seconds to play, allowing the Tigers to seal the victory.
