Easy money

We’ve all heard the expression, “Easy come, easy go,” a phrase usually associated with the acquisition and distribution of money. I’ve yet to figure out why anyone could possibly think accumulating money is easy. Perhaps receiving a huge inheritance or miraculously hitting the jackpot in the lottery would be considered easy. For most of us, collecting bucks requires a certain degree of hard work. I don’t know about you, but when I work hard for something, I’m reluctant to let it go easily. So, how does the green stuff escape my grasp almost as fast as it’s shoved in my wallet or bank account? Does it grow wings and fly away? Maybe it simply evaporates in a method similar to the water cycle.

10 DAYS AGO