Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey assesses his preseason performance after loss

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up the preseason on Friday when they fell to the Detroit Pistons 112-108 on the road. Now that the preseason is over, it’s time to look back at the regular season as well as look back at the exhibition games and assess how the team looked.

Tyrese Maxey is a guy who had a lot of eyes on him as he has been taking on more responsibility amid the Ben Simmons situation. Maxey has been looking to strike a balance between being a scorer as well as a playmaker and he did a solid job of that on Friday as he scored 16 points while knocking down a couple of 3-pointers.

“I try to do what I do, get downhill,” said Maxey after the loss. “Coach has really been on me about getting into the paint, creating for myself, creating for others, and just trying to stay solid defensively, being in the right spot, keeping the ball pressure, and talking as much as I can.”

That has been a huge emphasis for coach Doc Rivers with Maxey. With the uncertainty around the Simmons situation, the team needs somebody who can get into the paint and create the way he once did for this team. Maxey did a solid job of that as he wrapped up the preseason on Friday.

“Everybody was good,” said Rivers. “Tyrese played with great speed, he got in the paint which was great. I thought he played well.”

This will be a continued challenge for Maxey moving forward, but considering he is only in his second season, he will have to continue to move forward with the instruction from Rivers.

“I didn’t play extremely well, but I tried to do my best as far as Coach Doc, like I said has really been on me these past three weeks, however long it’s been, about getting into the paint, getting into the paint, getting into the paint,” Maxey added. “He says, ‘Do you think anybody can stay in front of you?’, I say no, he says, ‘So, why aren’t you getting into the paint?’”

The biggest thing is Maxey is continuing to learn all of this while also still being an effective player. The challenge now is to take things to the next level and understand that he needs to continue to attack the paint.

“I realize he’s right,” Maxey finished. “Off ball screens, off transition, and even off made baskets, my first goal is to get into the paint, find others, create shots for others and create shots for myself.”

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

phillysportsnetwork.com

Shorthanded Sixers Fall to Pistons in Preseason Finale

In the fourth and final game of the preseason, the Sixers fell 112-108 in an uneventful matchup against the Detroit Pistons. With the regular season set to tip-off on Wednesday, the Sixers elected to give several starters the night off and allow the young guys some time to develop. Jerami...
NBA
FanSided

GRADES: Pistons squash Sixers comeback in preseason finale

The Sixers stumbled across the preseason finish line in a 112-108 loss to the Detroit Pistons, despite a late push to tie the game after trailing by as many as 22 points. The Sixers were without four of last season’s starters in Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, and Danny Green; the Pistons were also shorthanded, playing without this season’s first overall pick Cade Cunningham.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Tyrese Maxey feeling more confident heading into Year 2 with Sixers

The NBA, not just the Philadelphia Sixers, faced a tough situation last year, but incoming rookies such as Tyrese Maxey arguably had it the worst. Their amount of time to learn the NBA lifestyle was significantly shorter compared to a typical season. Between no summer league and minimal training camp,...
NBA
inquirer.com

No Joel, Ben or Tobias: Sixers wrap preseason with supporting cast | Analysis

DETROIT — With about nine minutes to play in the 76ers’ preseason game Friday night, a fan seated just behind the visitors’ bench hollered, “Where is Ben Simmons?!”. Simmons was not in the building, yet his possible upcoming return still loomed over the Sixers’ Friday stay in Detroit. That marked the first possible day Simmons could participate in team activities after clearing the NBA’s COVID-19 testing protocols, but the team announced a few hours before the game that he did not make the trip in order to continue “reconditioning.”
NBA
inquirer.com

Tyrese Maxey is ready for key role with the Sixers, thanks to an ‘unbreakable spirit’ and diligent approach

Tyrese Maxey made a vow the morning after the 76ers returned from a disappointing preseason opener at Toronto. While watching film alongside skills development coach Spencer Rivers, Maxey noticed how he tried to force himself into being a traditional point guard, instead of using his speed to get past defenders and into the paint to create scoring opportunities for teammates and himself.
NBA
CBS Sports

Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Marcus Morris, Tyrese Maxey among top Week 1 targets

The 2021-22 NBA season is almost here and will begin on Tuesday. The Bucks, Nets, Lakers, and Warriors are set to tip-off on opening night, but there's still time to build your fantasy basketball rosters up for the matchups coming later this week. Plenty of undervalued players are still readily available, and I've picked out a few that could be difference-makers in Week 1.
NBA
