Friday’s Scores

It wasn’t pretty, again. It was, however, another Palmerton victory that provided highlights and teaching moments. Matt Machalik ran for 217 yards and four touchdowns as Palmerton overcame a slow start Friday night and a slew of penalties to win its seventh game in a row, 45-24 over visiting Minersville. Palmerton locked in a District 11 Class 2A playoff spot and remains first in the ...

MINERSVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO