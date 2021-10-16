CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TN

Final Scores & Highlights: Week 9 High School Football Games

By Slater Teague
 9 days ago

Segment 1: Top hit, Jefferson County vs. Science Hill, Sullivan East vs. Greeneville, Elizabethton vs. Volunteer, Johnson County vs. South Greene, Tennessee High vs. Daniel Boone, Dobyns-Bennett vs. William Blount, and the West Ridge band.

Segment 2: Morristown East vs. West Ridge, Happy Valley vs. Cloudland, West Greene vs. Unicoi County, Cherokee vs. Morristown West, Hampton vs. Cumberland Gap, Chuckey Doak vs. Claiborne, and Gate City cheerleaders.

Segment 3: Union vs. Wise Central, Lebanon vs. Castlewood, Rural Retreat vs. Chilhowie, Ridgeview vs. John Battle, Lee High vs. Gate City, and Richlands vs. Marion.

Final Scores

Chuckey-Doak 39, Claiborne 20

Cloudland 50, Happy Valley 14

Daniel Boone 24, Tennessee High 7

Dobyns-Bennett 48, William Blount 21

Elizabethton 49, Volunteer 12

Greeneville 88, Sullivan East 0

Hampton 42, Cumberland Gap 0

Morristown West 28, Cherokee 14

Science Hill 37, Jefferson County 0

South Greene 43, Johnson County 2

Unaka 54, Cosby 12

Unicoi County 28, West Greene 10

West Ridge 23, Morristown East 0

Bluefield, WV 57, Tazewell 14

Chilhowie 21, Rural Retreat 7

Galax 35, George Wythe 0

Graham 56, Virginia High 23

Grundy 48, J.I. Burton 36

Holston 44, Northwood 0 (Thu)

Richlands 49, Marion 14

Ridgeview 50, John Battle 0

Thomas Walker 50, Bland County 20

Twin Springs 48, Eastside 33

Wise Central 31, Union 7

Last-second TD lifts ETSU over Furman, 17-13

GREENVILLE, SC (WJHL) – For the first time since 1997, the Buccaneers snagged a gridiron victory at Furman – and on Saturday they did it with just seconds to spare. ETSU (7-1, 4-1 SoCon) went to the air with just nine ticks left on the clock, as Tyler Riddell found Malik Murray in the back […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
No. 4 Alabama pulls away from Vols late, 52-24

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WJHL) – With less than a minute remaining in the first quarter, Hendon Hooker found Javonta Payton crossing over the middle of the field for a 57-yard Tennessee touchdown. The Volunteers (4-4, 2-3 SEC), for a moment, held a lead over the Crimson Tide in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The lead didn’t last, however, as […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Hokies fall in second-half shootout with Syracuse

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Tech appeared in control of their matchup with Syracuse on Saturday – at least in the first half. The Hokies maintained a 19-13 advantage at the break, after Braxton Burmeister led the team to a pair of touchdowns on their first two drives. The second half, and more particularly, the […]
BLACKSBURG, VA
