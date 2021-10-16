Final Scores & Highlights: Week 9 High School Football Games
Segment 1: Top hit, Jefferson County vs. Science Hill, Sullivan East vs. Greeneville, Elizabethton vs. Volunteer, Johnson County vs. South Greene, Tennessee High vs. Daniel Boone, Dobyns-Bennett vs. William Blount, and the West Ridge band.
Segment 2: Morristown East vs. West Ridge, Happy Valley vs. Cloudland, West Greene vs. Unicoi County, Cherokee vs. Morristown West, Hampton vs. Cumberland Gap, Chuckey Doak vs. Claiborne, and Gate City cheerleaders.
Segment 3: Union vs. Wise Central, Lebanon vs. Castlewood, Rural Retreat vs. Chilhowie, Ridgeview vs. John Battle, Lee High vs. Gate City, and Richlands vs. Marion.
Final Scores
Chuckey-Doak 39, Claiborne 20
Cloudland 50, Happy Valley 14
Daniel Boone 24, Tennessee High 7
Dobyns-Bennett 48, William Blount 21
Elizabethton 49, Volunteer 12
Greeneville 88, Sullivan East 0
Hampton 42, Cumberland Gap 0
Morristown West 28, Cherokee 14
Science Hill 37, Jefferson County 0
South Greene 43, Johnson County 2
Unaka 54, Cosby 12
Unicoi County 28, West Greene 10
West Ridge 23, Morristown East 0
Bluefield, WV 57, Tazewell 14
Chilhowie 21, Rural Retreat 7
Galax 35, George Wythe 0
Graham 56, Virginia High 23
Grundy 48, J.I. Burton 36
Holston 44, Northwood 0 (Thu)
Richlands 49, Marion 14
Ridgeview 50, John Battle 0
Thomas Walker 50, Bland County 20
Twin Springs 48, Eastside 33
Wise Central 31, Union 7
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 0