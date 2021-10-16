CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

Episcopal overcomes big deficit at home vs Dunham

By Aileen Hnatiuk
brproud.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, LA. – Episcopal fell behind 20-3 in the 1st Half...

www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Local
Louisiana Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
NBC News

Fire breaks out on cargo ship off Canada, expelling toxic gas

An emergency zone was declared around a blazing cargo ship off western Canada after containers carrying more than 50 tons of a dangerous chemical caught fire. Sixteen crew members were evacuated from the MV Zim Kingston off Victoria, the capital of British Columbia, the Canadian Coast Guard said in a statement late Saturday. Five crew members had remained onboard to fight the fire, it said.
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

Gottlieb says kids could start getting COVID-19 vaccine as soon November 4-5

Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb predicted Sunday on "Face the Nation" that the Biden administration could begin rolling out COVID-19 vaccines for children as soon as November 4, right after a Centers for Disease Control panel will decide whether to grant emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Episcopal#Knights

Comments / 0

Community Policy