Football has become one of America's trusted pastimes. In fact, according to GCI Outdoor, tailgating before a game is not only a great way to socialize, but it's also how many soak up the excitement of the game long before it begins. And what's a tailgate without some great food and drinks? As SWNS Digital reports, the food is actually the top reason people go to sports games in the first place, football included, with 56% of 2,000 U.S. respondents saying they attend Super Bowl parties for the food specifically. (So, it's no wonder we've ranked the country's most popular stadiums for their food offerings.)

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO