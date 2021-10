MOUNTAIN VIEW (KPIX) — The nation’s 27 busiest airports including SFO are set to start using new software developed at NASA Ames Research Center that will vastly reduce “fuel burn” by eliminating the need for commercial jets to wait in line before takeoff. Dubbed “Airspace Technology Demonstration 2” or ATD-2, the software coordinates the schedule of arriving and departing flights in conjunction with surface traffic, instantly sharing the integrated schedule with all the various traffic controllers. ATD-2 allows the controllers to schedule precisely when the passenger jets should “pushback” from the gate and continue on unimpeded. “You’re going to pushback from the gate....

