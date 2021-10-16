CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pentwater Public Schools $23.9 Million Bond Proposal

By Meredith St. Henry
 9 days ago
Pentwater Public Schools is asking voters to pass a bond worth $23.9 million for 20 years. The bond would let the school renovate their current and only school building.

“The updates include boilers, rooftop unity, classroom furniture, classroom technology, replacing casework and cabinetry in the building some is the original from the 1960s and replacing doors and windows as needed,” said Superintendent of Pentwater Public Schools, Dr. Scott Karaptian.

The bond would also fund a track. The current track is just a footprint of where it should be, and Karaptian says they want to have an actual track for kids to run on.

The school district’s current gymnasium and auditorium are designed for an elementary school.

“If we ere to get a new gymnasium and auditorium, it would be in a separate building,” said Karaptian. “We would be able to hold district, regional, and state tournaments in the gym.

The auditorium would be used for band and theater, and both spaces would also be open to the public.

“I think the kids deserve these facilities, but I also think this is a community investment,” said Kelsey Prescot, Parent at Pentwater Public Schools.

If the proposed bond passes, it will increase homeowner’s taxes from 1.2 mills to 4.05, but it wouldn’t go into effect until December 2022. For a property with a taxable value of $100,000, homeowners would pay $285 per year.

“I look at it as an investment. We need to look at our kids, and they’re the future, and I think it is a good way to spend my money,” said Kendra Flynn, Pentwater Resident.

Not every community member agrees with the proposed spending.

“I think for the school, it is a wish list. Not everything in the $23 million is necessary,” said Ted Cauchna, Pentwater Resident.

Karaptian says even though the school district is small, the students deserve the renovations, and they will help the students be competitive in the 21st-century job market.

