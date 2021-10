CORTLAND, N.Y. (CORTLAND ATHLETICS) – Cortland outgained visiting Utica, 509-82, in total offensive yardage and posted its first shutout in more than two years as the nationally 17th-ranked Red Dragons remained undefeated with a 45-0 win over the Pioneers in Empire 8 action. Cortland (7-0, 4-0) can clinch the Empire 8 title and the league’s NCAA automatic berth with a win at home versus Alfred next Saturday. The Saxons will enter the game with a 3-0 conference record.

